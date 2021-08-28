Hooks Snap Skid in Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK - Matthew Barefoot cracked a two-run double in the first and, with two away in the third, Corey Julks lined a three-run home run to left field as the Hooks beat Arkansas, 8-5, Saturday night before 4,010 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The result ended Corpus Christi's losing streak at five games.

The Hooks sent 10 men to bat in the opening frame, chasing George Kirby from the game. Julks led off with a base hit to right and Joe Perez worked a walk before Scott Schreiber (double) and David Hensley (single) followed with back-to-back run scoring hits. Alex McKenna coaxed another free pass, paving the way towards Barefoot's two-bagger and a 4-0 lead.

Joe Rizzo made it a two-run contest in the second with a home run to right field in the second against Brandon Lawson.

Corpus Christi responded with a two-out rally in the third. Following two quick flyouts induced by Jake Haberer, six consecutive Hooks reached base. Grae Kessinger started the parade with a single into center and Chandler Taylor worked a walk, brining Julks to the plate. The University of Houston product has a career-best 12 home runs, with eight dingers coming this month.

Arkansas cut it to a 7-4 contest in the fourth but was held at bat by Jimmy Endersby, who yielded one run while stranding five over four frames of relief.

Devin Conn notched his third save with a scoreless ninth, leaving the bases loaded as the Travs stranded 10 on the night.

The Hooks look to make it two in a row Sunday afternoon with Matt Ruppenthal on the hill. First pitch 2:10.

