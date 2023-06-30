Honkers Bats Explode on Way to Blowout Victory

The Rochester Honkers (16-14) put themselves back in the thick of the race for the Great Plains East first half championship with a 19-2 victory versus the Minnesota Mud Puppies (6-11).

Rochester, coming off a 8-6 loss yesterday in extra innings, got it done early and often tonight. After four innings, the Honkers led 16-1.

The Honkers actually trailed 1-0 after the top half of the first inning, but immediately took the lead on a two-out two-RBI double from Kyle Fossum (Washington) in the bottom of the first to stake a 3-1 lead.

They would tack on three more in the home half of the second inning on a three run home run from Kimo Fukofuka (San Jose State). The second year Honker is now tied for the lead atop the entire Northwoods League with seven home runs.

The big inning for the Honkers was the third - they would score ten runs in a frame where every single Honkers batter would score a run. Ian Duagherty (Oklahoma State) got the party started with a lead-off solo home run, his first of the season. Overall, they scored ten runs on six hits - aided by two errors from the Mud Puppies with two outs.

Standouts from Rochester were Fukofuka, who finished with five RBIs, and Petey Craska (Georgia Tech) who launched his third home run of the season and was on base six times while contributing four walks.

Easton Richter (Saint Louis) started for the Honkers and allowed one run in 3.2 innings. Max Meyer (Frontier College) got the win going 2.1 innings in relief while allowing one run. Trevor Lee (Wichita State) and Jakob Guardado (Pasadena City) did not allow a run in two innings and one inning, respectively.

The Honkers are now just one game back of the division lead with four games remaining. They travel to Mankato tomorrow for the first game of a home and home series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

