Rockers Set to Host Chinooks in Critical Final Home Game of First Half

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to play their final home game of the first half Friday night, when they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:35 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park.

As the Rockers continue to fight for a first-half crown, Friday's game will be the final contest at home of the first half, with there being just four games left before the first half comes to an end Monday.

There will be $4 beers and postgame fireworks for all fans to enjoy Friday night, as this game also represents the last chance to cheer on Green Bay to a first half crown at home before the Rockers hit the road for the final three games of the first half this season. Additionally, the pregame concert performed by Carbon Road will begin at 5:30 p.m. when gates open at the ballpark.

Green Bay enters this two-game series with the Chinooks just a half game out of division leading Wausau following a 13-7 11 inning victory over the Woodchucks Thursday night on the road.

A seven-run 11th inning paved the way for the Rockers to take down the Woodchucks as RBIs from Jack Holman (UCLA), Kendal Ewell (Kentucky), and Kyle West (West Virginia) gave the Rockers the sizeable lead in extra innings, while several wild pitches and walks paved the way for Green Bay to go up by seven in the 11th frame.

Ewell led the way offensively for the Rockers with four hits, while West finished 3-6 with two RBIs and Blake Wilson (Kansas State) finished 2-5 with two runs scored in the critical Thursday night matchup at Athletic Park.

Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve) earned the win on the mound after throwing 4.1 innings of relief with six strikeouts, and only gave up one hit and no earned runs in extra innings to bring his season ERA down to 1.04 with the victory.

Heading into Friday's huge matchup, the Rockers will turn to Cooper Dossett (Arkansas) who enters this meeting with a 1-1 record and 13 strikeouts, while allowing six walks in 12 innings pitched.

In his latest appearance against the Kenosha Kingfish back on June 24, Dossett threw just 1.2 innings and recorded four strikeouts, only while giving up one hit in eight batters faced to keep the Rockers in that game against the Kingfish.

The Chinooks will start Ryan Mullen (Loyola Marymount) who will be making his fourth appearance of the season Friday night. In his first three games, Mullen has seven strikeouts but has allowed six walks, and posts a 3.52 ERA in 7.2 innings pitched.

Following Friday's home game, the Rockers will head on the road for the final three games of the first half, with the first game of three taking place Saturday against the Chinooks in Mequon. First pitch from Kapco Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

