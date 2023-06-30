Express Win Big, Split Series with Border Cats

June 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Thunder Bay, Ont. - In a quick game that lasted just over 2 hours and 15 minutes, the Express picked up a win over the defending Thunder Bay Border Cats with a final score of 8-0.

The Express jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning, largely thanks to a 3-run blast from hard-hitting Infielder Ryan Nagelbach (UIC). This blast was his team-leading 6th homer of the season.

The bats kept rolling for the trains when Bronson Rivera (Hawaii) and Tanner Sagouspe (Cal Poly) each drove in a run. Rivera's bat was hot in this contest, as he again drove in another pair of runs just two innings later on a home run of his own. The scoring stopped in the top of this inning for both teams, but it was enough to seal the deal for the visiting Express, as their pitching held strong to finish the game.

Pitching was a huge asset for Eau Claire, as starter Jake Matthaidess (Oakland) worked his way through 7 shutout innings giving up 6 hits with 4 strikeouts. This performance was strong enough to earn him the win on the night, as he set the tone, and sat down Border Cats all game long.

The Express will travel back down stateside to face the Duluth Huskies this Friday at 6:35 pm CT. Tune into the game on 106.7 - Moose Country or check out the live stream on the Northwoods League website.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.