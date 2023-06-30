Rafters Split the Series with Lakeshore on a Thursday Evening Doubleheader

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- It was a long day for Rafters baseball as they played two 7 inning games at Witter field on a Military themed appreciation night. The first game kicked off at 5:05 and it was a tough rough one for Wisconsin Rapids.

The Rafters fell 6-2 and were out-hit 7 to 3. Lakeshore jumped in front as they went up 3-0 in the top of the 2nd inning. Owusu- Asidu scored on a Josh Overbeek RBI single. Gabe Roessler then hit a 2 run RBI double to center field to put the Chinooks in an early lead. Roessler made his mark once again as he belted a ball into deep center field to send 2 more runs home. The Chinooks took a commanding 6-0 lead and it was hard for the Rafters to fight back as it didn't help that Lakeshore pitcher, Matthew Moeller, tallied 7 strikeouts. The Rats clawed back off of Sailors getting home from 3rd on a wild pitch in the 5th and the Virginia product, Harrison Didawick, getting home on a fielder's choice in the 7th.

Although the Rafters gave up 6 runs, the bullpen was spectacular. They tallied 11 strikeouts between Kysar, Frize, Schmitt, and Wittkamp. Unfortunately having only 3 hits makes it very difficult to win a baseball game, but the Rafters needed to respond in game 2.

20 minutes went by and the first pitch of the second game was underway. Cal State Northridge pitcher, Hayden Cody, got the start on the mound and allowed no hits and no runs. The Rafters had a quick turnaround on the offensive side as they got going right from the start in the 1st inning. Lakeshore pitcher, Ryan Sell, had a rough time on the mound throwing 4 walks and allowing runners to get on base. Basseer got home on a passed ball and Hugo scored on a ground out RBI from Gurevitch. A quick 2-0 start for the Rats.

The bottom of the second came around and another Rafters run was drawn in. Chris Conniff led off with a single and eventually got to 3rd. Johnson was due up and grounded out to 2nd, but Conniff crossed home plate. Wisconsin Rapids had their biggest inning of the game in the bottom of the 3rd. Gurevitch was hit by a pitch while Galason singled to right field. The bases were loaded with De Goti getting to 1st from an error. Conniff walked and the Elon catcher, Alex Duffey, lined a ball into center and 2 runs got home. Ty Johnson then singled to right field to allow Conniff to cross home once again. A 4 run inning for the Rafters and they went up 7-0 through the first 3.

Wisconsin Rapids kept the runs going in the 6th inning as Broussard singled to left and Basseer got home from a groundout. Broussard and Conniff both acquired 2 hits and an RBI. A big second game for the Rats all around. Wisconsin Rapids put on a dominant display and took the second game by storm winning 9-1. They split the series with Lakeshore in a day that consisted of 14 innings of baseball.

The Rafters will hit the road for a 3 game away stand starting tomorrow. They take on the Madison Mallards, first pitch is scheduled at 5:05 from Warner Park.

