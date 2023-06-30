Rafters Hunt the Mallards, One Game Back of First Place
June 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, WI- The Rafters came into Warner Park and slaughtered the Mallards by a score of 10-3 on a Friday evening contest. They out hit Madison 11-5.
The Rats got up early in this game and never looked back. It started in the top of the 1st as Basseer walked which put Brendan Bobo up. Bobo swung at the 2-2 pitch and belted a ball to deep left center field for his 5th home run of the season. He now leads the team in home runs.
Josh Howitt made another appearance starting on the mound allowing 1 hit. Creighton pitcher, Malakai Vetock, was impressive on the mound allowing 1 hit, 2 runs, but totaling 4 strikeouts. In total the Rafters bullpen threw 5 pitchers and tallied 5 strikeouts.
Wisconsin Rapids kept the bats rolling in the top of the 2nd. Indiana 3rd baseman Jorge De Goti drove a ball into right field and Johnson then followed it up with a line drive into right. Brendan Bobo was due up and smashed a ball into deep right field for a 2 run RBI double. That was Bobo's second hit of the day and he already had 4 RBI's. The Rafters were held scoreless through 4 innings as they gave up a 2-run inning to Madison in the bottom of the 6th. Jake Holcroft recorded a hit while Keenan Taylor walked to put 2 runners on. Ryan Sprock got to 1st off an error from Conniff to allow a run scored. Arizona State outfielder Isiah Jackson hit a sac fly RBI to send another run home. Madison made it a 3-run game in the bottom of the 6th.
The Rats responded right away in the 7th inning and the Rafters blew the game wide open. It started with back-to-back hits from Johnson and Basseer. Returning Rafter, Garrett Broussard, hit a hard ground ball up the middle which allowed 2 runners to get home. Wisconsin Rapids then got the bases loaded after an error and a walk. Conniff saw 4 straight balls which sent Broussard home. The Catcher, Levi Jensen, then placed a ball into right field to send Gurevitch and Didawick home. Jensen recorded a big hit for his 6th RBI of the season. It was a 5 run inning for the Rats and they put this game out of reach.
Madison got a run back in the 8th, but the game was already over. Wisconsin Rapids played a terrific game of baseball on both sides of the ball. They had 4 players a part of multiple double plays for a .974 fielding percentage today. Their infield played superb and the Rafters are currently a game back of Wausau for first place. They have an 18-14 record with 3 games to decide a playoff berth for the first half.
Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Box Office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2023
- Loggers Stun Larks in the Bottom of the Ninth, Walk It off 8-7 - La Crosse Loggers
- Lakeshore Hits Five Home Runs in Blowout Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rafters Hunt the Mallards, One Game Back of First Place - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Dogs Get Honked by Honkers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rockers Suffer Double-Digit Loss to Lakeshore - Green Bay Rockers
- Stingers' Offense Strikes Big Time in First Game Across the Border, Explode for 21-2 Victory Over Border Cats - Willmar Stingers
- Offense Struggles in Return to Warner Park on Friday - Madison Mallards
- Rox' Pitching Staff Cooks Hot Tots for 3rd Shutout of Season - Look for Sweep in Final Game of the Home Stand - St. Cloud Rox
- Wausau Holds Fond du Lac to Four Hits, Wins 2-1 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Growlers Defeat Battle Jacks 12-1, Pendulum of the I-94 Rivalry Sways Towards Kalamazoo - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Express Win Big, Split Series with Border Cats - Eau Claire Express
- Rockers Set to Host Chinooks in Critical Final Home Game of First Half - Green Bay Rockers
- Honkers Bats Explode on Way to Blowout Victory - Rochester Honkers
- MoonDogs Smash Tots Behind Excellent Effort from Kiser - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rafters Split the Series with Lakeshore on a Thursday Evening Doubleheader - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Stories
- Rafters Hunt the Mallards, One Game Back of First Place
- Rafters Split the Series with Lakeshore on a Thursday Evening Doubleheader
- Series Opener Between Rafters and Chinooks Rescheduled Due to Poor Air Quality
- Rafters Edge Out Victory in Traverse City, End the Michigan Road Trip with a Win
- Rafters Come up Empty in the First Contest with Traverse City