Rafters Hunt the Mallards, One Game Back of First Place

June 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI- The Rafters came into Warner Park and slaughtered the Mallards by a score of 10-3 on a Friday evening contest. They out hit Madison 11-5.

The Rats got up early in this game and never looked back. It started in the top of the 1st as Basseer walked which put Brendan Bobo up. Bobo swung at the 2-2 pitch and belted a ball to deep left center field for his 5th home run of the season. He now leads the team in home runs.

Josh Howitt made another appearance starting on the mound allowing 1 hit. Creighton pitcher, Malakai Vetock, was impressive on the mound allowing 1 hit, 2 runs, but totaling 4 strikeouts. In total the Rafters bullpen threw 5 pitchers and tallied 5 strikeouts.

Wisconsin Rapids kept the bats rolling in the top of the 2nd. Indiana 3rd baseman Jorge De Goti drove a ball into right field and Johnson then followed it up with a line drive into right. Brendan Bobo was due up and smashed a ball into deep right field for a 2 run RBI double. That was Bobo's second hit of the day and he already had 4 RBI's. The Rafters were held scoreless through 4 innings as they gave up a 2-run inning to Madison in the bottom of the 6th. Jake Holcroft recorded a hit while Keenan Taylor walked to put 2 runners on. Ryan Sprock got to 1st off an error from Conniff to allow a run scored. Arizona State outfielder Isiah Jackson hit a sac fly RBI to send another run home. Madison made it a 3-run game in the bottom of the 6th.

The Rats responded right away in the 7th inning and the Rafters blew the game wide open. It started with back-to-back hits from Johnson and Basseer. Returning Rafter, Garrett Broussard, hit a hard ground ball up the middle which allowed 2 runners to get home. Wisconsin Rapids then got the bases loaded after an error and a walk. Conniff saw 4 straight balls which sent Broussard home. The Catcher, Levi Jensen, then placed a ball into right field to send Gurevitch and Didawick home. Jensen recorded a big hit for his 6th RBI of the season. It was a 5 run inning for the Rats and they put this game out of reach.

Madison got a run back in the 8th, but the game was already over. Wisconsin Rapids played a terrific game of baseball on both sides of the ball. They had 4 players a part of multiple double plays for a .974 fielding percentage today. Their infield played superb and the Rafters are currently a game back of Wausau for first place. They have an 18-14 record with 3 games to decide a playoff berth for the first half.

