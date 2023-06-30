MoonDogs Smash Tots Behind Excellent Effort from Kiser

The Mankato MoonDogs had not lost a game in which Kolby Kiser (Southwest Minnesota State)

had pitched in this season, as he took the ball on Thursday night.

That trend continued.

The right-hander from Sebeka, Minnesota twirled seven brilliant innings on Thursday night

against the Minot Hot Tots at Corbett Field, spearheading an offense that helped break the game

open in the eighth inning, as the MoonDogs took down the Hot Tots 8-2.

It wasn't only Kiser though, as the MoonDogs never trailed in the contest and the offense was

able to break the game open late in route to the victory.

Ryan Nicholson (Cincinnati) got Mankato moving in the first, as he hit a long nou-doubt home

run to right field that exited Corbett Field entirely. His first of the year made it 1-0 Mankato.

After Minot evened the game at one in the second, the MoonDogs would strike again in the

fourth inning, as Kai Roberts (Utah) continued his hot streak, hammering a solo home run to

straight away center field to give the MoonDogs the lead once again.

After Minot scored in the fifth inning to tie the game on a controversial play at the plate,

Mankato would answer. With two on and one out, Max Williams (Florida State) would rip a

single into right field to plate Roberts and give Mankato a 3-2 lead.

Kiser continued to deal, as he worked his longest outing of the season, pitching seven innings

while allowing just six hits and two runs. He also walked two, and struck out three.

The offense of the black and orange woke up in the eighth inning, as they took advantage of a

second trip to the bullpen by Minot. Kip Fougerousse (Evansville) led off the inning with a

double, followed by a walk by Roberts, and then Nicholson reaching on fielder's interference.

With the bases loaded and none out, Williams ripped his second RBI single in as many tries,

plating Fougerousse, and making the score 4-2.

Minot went back to the bullpen, and with Brody Harding (Illinois) at the plate, Roberts would

score on a wild pitch. Harding then brought in Nicholson on a fielder's choice to make it a 6-2

game. Then, Hunter Faildo (Hawai'i) put an exclamation point on the game, drilling the third

Mankato home run of the night to deep left-center field, and his first of the season made it 8-2

MoonDogs.

Breck Bradshaw (Tarleton State) came on to close out the final two innings, and did a nice job,

allowing no hits and striking out two over the final two frames to wrap up an 8-2 Mankato

victory.

With the win, the MoonDogs improved to 18-13 on their season while Minot dropped to 6-22,

and split the series with the Hot Tots. The MoonDogs are back at home tomorrow night as they

take on the Rochester Honkers, starting at 6:35 p.m.

