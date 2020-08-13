Holmberg, Bullpen Stifle Chicago Offense in 4-3 Win

August 13, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





Rosemont, Ill. - David Holmberg struck out eight and allowed just three runs as the Milwaukee Milkmen edged the Chicago Dogs, 4-3, in front of a sold-out crowd at Impact Field. A night after the Dogs blasted five home runs, the league's most powerful offense hit just one - a Blake Allemand two-run shot in the fourth inning. Holmberg and the dominant Milwaukee bullpen kept the Dogs scoreless after the fourth inning, and two early RBI base hits from Zach Nehrir were enough to seal the series win.

Winning Pitcher: LHP David Holmberg

Losing Pitcher: RHP Eddie Butler

Save: RHP Peyton Gray

Star of the Game: INF Blake Allemand. Last night's walk-off hero drove in all three Chicago runs on Thursday, courtesy of a second-inning double and his fourth-inning longball.

Next:

Who? Chicago Dogs at Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Game One

Where? Newman Field, Fargo, North Dakota

When? Friday, 7:02 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? LHP Wes Helsabeck (Chicago) vs. TBA

Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio

Extra Bite: After tonight's game, the Dogs and Milkmen have played 18 games, each scoring 76 runs.

