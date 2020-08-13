Holmberg, Bullpen Stifle Chicago Offense in 4-3 Win
August 13, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
Rosemont, Ill. - David Holmberg struck out eight and allowed just three runs as the Milwaukee Milkmen edged the Chicago Dogs, 4-3, in front of a sold-out crowd at Impact Field. A night after the Dogs blasted five home runs, the league's most powerful offense hit just one - a Blake Allemand two-run shot in the fourth inning. Holmberg and the dominant Milwaukee bullpen kept the Dogs scoreless after the fourth inning, and two early RBI base hits from Zach Nehrir were enough to seal the series win.
Winning Pitcher: LHP David Holmberg
Losing Pitcher: RHP Eddie Butler
Save: RHP Peyton Gray
Star of the Game: INF Blake Allemand. Last night's walk-off hero drove in all three Chicago runs on Thursday, courtesy of a second-inning double and his fourth-inning longball.
Next:
Who? Chicago Dogs at Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Game One
Where? Newman Field, Fargo, North Dakota
When? Friday, 7:02 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? LHP Wes Helsabeck (Chicago) vs. TBA
Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio
Extra Bite: After tonight's game, the Dogs and Milkmen have played 18 games, each scoring 76 runs.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 13, 2020
- Late Runs Push Saints over Birds - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Saints Score Early, Then Score Late, and Hang on for 9-7 Victory over Canaries - St. Paul Saints
- Goldeyes Hang on to Win Series - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Holmberg, Bullpen Stifle Chicago Offense in 4-3 Win - Chicago Dogs
- Milkmen Rally Late, But Drop Game Two to Chicago in Extra Innings - Milwaukee Milkmen
- RedHawks Rally Falls Short against Winnipeg - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Bullpen Helps Goldeyes Hold off RedHawks - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Blake Allemand Crushes Walk-Off Home Run to Lift Dogs over Milkmen - Chicago Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.