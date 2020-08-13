Late Runs Push Saints over Birds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries used their plate discipline to spark a ninth inning rally, but ultimately fell short to the St. Paul Saints 9-7 on Thursday evening.

Mike Hart hit his fourth home run of the season to go along with three RBIs. Late-inning runs and a big ninth inning homer were the difference in the Birds' loss.

St. Paul struck first with two runs in the opening inning. The Saints capitalized on a couple of stolen bases to put runners on the corners with no outs. The first run came on an RBI groundout by Nate Samson. The next batter Chris Chinea knocked an RBI single to give the visitors the early 2-0 advantage.

The Saints scored another run in the second after John Silviano's leadoff double. He was driven in on an RBI single from Mikey Reynolds.

Sioux Falls responded in the bottom of the second when Mike Hart crushed a two-run home run against the wind to make the score 3-2.

St. Paul regained a two-run lead by scoring one in the top of the third on an RBI single by Silviano bringing the score to 4-2.

The Birds cut into the deficit with another run in the bottom of the fifth. Andrew Ely doubled and then Roy Morales singled. The throw on the play sailed past first base and allowed Ely to score making it 4-3.

The Canaries tied things up in the bottom of the 6th on a sacrifice fly to center field by Ryan Brett scoring Logan Landon tying the game 4-4.

St. Paul countered immediately in the top of the seventh with a two-run double by Chinea to regain the lead 6-4.

The Saints put up another run in the top of the eighth on an RBI single by Chinea extending the lead to 7-4.

The Saints put up another two runs in the top of the ninth on a two-run home run by Silviano making the score 9-4.

The Canaries got the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and drew three bases loaded, two-out walks to cut the deficit back down to 9-7, but that is where the luck would run out.

UP NEXT

The Sioux Falls Canaries host the Winnipeg Goldeyes for the first of the three game weekend series on Friday August 14. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with fireworks to follow the game.

