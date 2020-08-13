RedHawks Rally Falls Short against Winnipeg

August 13, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (12-22) stranded two runners in scoring position in the ninth inning as Victor Capellan earned his 72nd career save and held on to a 6-4 win for the home team on the scoreboard, the Winnipeg Goldeyes (20-14).

After the Goldeyes scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning, the RedHawks came back with a four-run third inning to take their first lead of the game. Drew Ward hit a three-run, opposite field home run - his seventh of the season - to cap the scoring in the inning.

Winnipeg answered back with a run off RedHawks starter Tyler Pike (1-4, 4.38 ERA) in the bottom of the third to tie the game at four runs apiece. Pike picked up the loss after giving up the eventual game-winning run in the fifth inning. He went 4.1 innings and gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking five in the loss.

The Goldeyes added an insurance run in the sixth to bring the final score to 6-4. Kevin Hilton (5-1, 3.13 ERA) earned the win after giving up four runs on nine hits in 5.0 innings of work.

The RedHawks and Goldeyes will finish the Winnipeg home series at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

