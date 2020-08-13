Blake Allemand Crushes Walk-Off Home Run to Lift Dogs over Milkmen

Rosemont, Ill. - Blake Allemand jacked the Dogs' first walk-off home run of 2020, a two-run blast, powering Chicago to an 8-6 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen in 10 innings.

Four early home runs, including two from K.C. Hobson, gave the Dogs a 6-1 lead through five innings. But the Milkmen pounced for five unanswered runs, capped off by a David Washington two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, to push the game to extras. Then, with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Victor Roache sent a routine ground ball to third base - but Aaron Hill, Milwaukee's third baseman, committed a throwing error that put Roache at second base. A few moments later, Allemand walked it off with his fourth longball of the season.

Winning Pitcher: RHP J.D. Busfield

Losing Pitcher: RHP Myles Smith

Save: N/A

Star of the Game: INF Blake Allemand. Allemand delivered the game-winning blast against Myles Smith, who was an All-Star in 2019 as Milwaukee's closer.

Next:

Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game Three

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois

When? Thursday, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? LHP David Holmberg (Milwaukee) vs. RHP Eddie Butler (Chicago)

Broadcast: AABaseball.TV

Extra Bite: All eight of the Dogs' runs came via the longball tonight. Chicago has mashed 58 longballs this season, 18 more than any other American Association club.

