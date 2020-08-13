Bullpen Helps Goldeyes Hold off RedHawks

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (20-14) beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 6-4 at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday night.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

The Goldeyes took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second. With two outs and no one on base, John Nester came back from a 1-2 count to draw a walk against RedHawks' starter Tyler Pike. After Dario Pizzano walked on four pitches, Jonathan Moroney came back from an 0-2 count to draw a nine-pitch walk that loaded the bases. On a full count, Jordan George hit a sharp, groundball single through the right side that scored Nester and Pizzano. Wes Darvill followed with a single to left that plated Moroney with the Goldeyes' third run.

The RedHawks (12-22) answered back with four runs in the top of the third. Brennan Metzger walked with one out and took second on a bloop single to right from Forrestt Allday. Correlle Prime lined a single to left that scored Metzger, and the RedHawks took a 4-3 lead when Drew Ward hit an opposite field, three-run home run to left.

Winnipeg tied the game in the bottom of the third when Kyle Martin drew a leadoff walk, took second on an errant pickoff throw, and scored on Logan Hill's double down the left field line.

The Goldeyes' pitching settled in through the end of the game, and starter Kevin Hilton escaped a first and second, no-out jam in the top of the fifth when Darvill started an inning-ending double play on Alex Crosby.

Martin doubled to left-centre with one out in the bottom of the fifth. After Hill walked, Eric Wood sliced a double to right-centre that sailed past Allday and brought home Martin with the go-ahead run.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the sixth, Hill beat out an infield single to score Darvill and make it 6-4.

Nate Antone relieved Hilton in the sixth, and struck out four batters over two shutout innings.

Jose Jose worked a perfect eighth on seven pitches, while Victor Capellan stranded the tying runs in scoring position in the top of the ninth to earn his eighth save of the year.

Hilton (5-1) earned the win, allowing four earned runs on nine hits in five innings. Hilton walked one and struck out one.

Pike (1-4) took the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits in four and one-third innings. Pike walked five and struck out four.

The four-game series concludes Thursday night at 7:02 p.m. Frank Duncan (4-2, 3.70) faces left-hander Matthew Tomshaw (2-2, 3.66). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

