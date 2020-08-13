Saints Score Early, Then Score Late, and Hang on for 9-7 Victory over Canaries

August 13, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





SIOUX FALLS, SD - The St. Paul Saints finally got the consistent offense they were looking for and they needed every bit of it. The Saints scored four runs over the first three innings and five runs over the final three and then hung on for dear life in the ninth for a 9-7 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Thursday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Saints jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first when Mikey Reynolds led off the game with a walk. He stole second and advanced to third on a ground ball by Alonzo Harris between short and third that was fielded by shortstop Andrew Ely and his throw to third wasn't in time. Harris then stole second putting runners at second and third. Nate Samson's RBI groundout made it 1-0. Chris Chinea followed with an RBI single to center putting the Saints up 2-0.

In the second, John Silviano led off with a double, moved to third on a fly out and scored on a two-out RBI infield single from Mikey Reynolds making it 3-0.

The Canaries got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Mike Hart delivered a two-run home run to right, his fourth of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 3-1.

The Saints would answer immediately in the top of the third and it all started with two outs. Josh Allen was hit by a pitch and Chesny Young singled to right moving Allen to second. Silviano then lined a single into center scoring Young making it 4-2 Saints.

The Canaries made it a one run game in the fifth when Andrew Ely reached on a one out double. Roy Morales then hit a ground ball down the third base line that Chesny Young made a spectacular backhanded diving play on, but his throw to first one hopped past Silviano allowing Ely to score making it 4-3.

The Canaries tied it in the sixth when Logan Landon led off with a single. Grant Kay walked. With one out Clint Coulter hit a slow roller to short that Nate Samson couldn't come up with and the error loaded the bases. Ryan Brett then made it four apiece with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Saints took the lead for good in the seventh as Harris led off the inning with a single to center. With the count 1-2 on Samson, Harris took off for second and Samson slapped a single through the vacated hole on the right side as Harris went to third. Chinea, the league leader in doubles, drilled a two-run double to the gap in right-center making it 6-4.

Chinea finished off his big night in the eighth. Drew Stankiewicz led off with a walk and with two outs Samson was hit by a pitch. Chinea then singled to right scoring Stankiewicz making it 7-4. Chinea finished the night 3-5 with a double and four RBI.

The Saints finished off their big offensive night in the ninth when Troy Alexander led off with a double and Silviano followed with a two-run shot over the left field wall, his seventh of the season. Silviano went 3-5 with a double, home run and three RBI.

The insurance runs were much needed because in the bottom of the ninth Ely led off with a walk. With one out Alay Lago doubled him to third. With two outs the string of base on balls began. Logan Landon walked to load the bases as reliever Paul Voelker came out of the game for closer Jameson McGrane. He proceeded to walk three straight hitters forcing in three runs making it a two run game. McGrane finally recorded the final out when Ryan Brett's check swing roller to first was picked up by Silviano and he tagged Brett to end the game as McGrane picked up his league leading 12th save.

The Saints begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen on Friday night at Franklin Field at 6:35 p.m. The Saints send RHP Mike Devine (1-2, 3.32) to the mound against Milkmen RHP Zach Hartman (0-1, 3.54). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.