Milkmen Rally Late, But Drop Game Two to Chicago in Extra Innings

Ryan Kussmaul took the mound for the Milwaukee Milkmen in tonight's game two of the series with the Chicago Dogs, but the veteran right-hander found himself in a hole early in this ballgame. Chicago jumped on Kussmaul for three runs right away in the first inning, including home runs by KC Hobson and Tyler Ladendorf.

The Milkmen scored their first run in the second inning on an RBI double by Christ Conley, but fell further into a deficit when Kussmaul allowed another three-spot in the fifth. The long ball was again the culprit, as Hobson jacked his second dinger of the ballgame while Joey Terdoslavich added a blast of his own. Kussmaul wound up working six frames for the Milkmen, allowing the six earned runs on six hits and five walks with seven punchouts.

Milwaukee's offense chipped away at the five-run disadvantage, however. They scored two in the six, one run when Dylan Tice reached on an error to bring in Jose Sermo then another on an RBI double by Zach Nehrir. They scored again in the seventh on an RBI double by David Washington to cut the score to 6-4. Then, in the top of the ninth, Washington hit a two-run bomb off Chicago closer Jake Cousins to knot the ballgame up at 6 runs apiece.

Anthony Bender and AJ Schugel each threw a scoreless frame apiece out of the Milwaukee bullpen, then Myles Smith put up a zero in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings. The Milkmen went down 1-2-3 in the top of the 10th, and Smith came back out for the bottom half of the inning. After the first two batters were retired, Victor Roache reached on an error by third baseman Aaron Hill. That brought up Blake Allemand, and he sent an 0-1 pitch from Myles flying into the night for a two-run, walk-off homer to give the Dogs an 8-6 victory.

The Milkmen and Dogs will do battle once again on Thursday evening for the rubber match of this three-game road series, with the finale scheduled to begin at 7:05 PM at Impact Field.

