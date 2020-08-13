Goldeyes Hang on to Win Series

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (21-14) beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4-3 at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday night.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

Tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, John Nester slugged a solo home run to centre field with one out to give Winnipeg its first lead of the night.

After Frank Duncan and Jose Jose combined for a perfect top of the eighth, the Goldeyes added an insurance run in the bottom half. Jordan George hit a ground rule double down the left field line leading off, took third on a groundball to second from Wes Darvill, and scored on Darnell Sweeney's RBI single up the middle.

In the top of the ninth, the RedHawks put runners on second and third with one out, and pulled within 4-3 when Alex Crosby scored on a wild pitch. Trey Hair then hit a hard line drive that Victor Capellan knocked down before finishing the play at first base. Capellan then struck out Brennan Metzger on a full-count, 95 mph sinker to earn his ninth save of the year.

Duncan (5-2) started and picked up the win, allowing two runs, one earned, on eight hits over a season-high seven and one-third innings. Duncan walked one and struck out three.

The RedHawks (12-23) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Forrestt Allday reached on an error and scored from first on a Correlle Prime double to right-centre.

In the bottom of the third, Jonathan Moroney doubled to left-centre with one out, took third on a wild pitch, and scored the tying run when Hair dropped George's popup in shallow right-centre field.

Fargo-Moorhead re-took the lead in the fourth when Prime led off with a double and came home on a Drew Ward single to centre.

The Goldeyes tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Sweeney singled up the middle with one out. Sweeney took second on a wild pitch, and advanced to third when the ensuing throw bounced into centre field. Kyle Martin plated Sweeney with a sacrifice fly to centre.

Matthew Tomshaw (2-3) started for the RedHawks and took a complete game loss, allowing four runs, two earned, on five hits in eight innings. Tomshaw walked one and struck out five.

