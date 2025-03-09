Hitmen Clinch Home Ice Advantage for 2025 WHL Playoffs

March 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen secured home-ice advantage for the 2025 WHL Playoffs with a 4-1 win over the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings. It was Calgary's fifth annual Every Child Matters Game, this year celebrating six years of partnership with Siksika Health Services.

Calgary's penalty kill played a pivotal role in the victory, helping them secure a crucial two points as they continue their pursuit of first place in the Eastern Conference. The game started with Calgary serving a four-minute double minor, but it didn't hold them back with Tanner Howe scoring shorthanded just over two minutes in. In the second period, Calgary extended their lead when Ethan Moore scored his 16th goal of the season off the rush, assisted by Sawyer Mynio and Tanner Howe. Dax Williams added another goal with under five minutes remaining in the period, driving to the net off the faceoff and picking up his own rebound for an impressive individual effort.

Brandon got on the board late in the third period with a goal from Nicholas Johnson, cutting Calgary's lead to 3-1. The Hitmen then served their second double minor of the game with 1:30 left, but held off the Wheat Kings' power play. Ethan Moore sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, his second of the game.

Calgary's penalty kill was perfect killing all five Wheat King power plays. Tanner Howe (1g,1a) earned first star, while Ethan Moore (2g) and Dax Williams (1g) earned second and third star respectively. Daniel Hauser was stellar in net once again making 30 saves.

With this win, Calgary has officially clinched home-ice advantage for the WHL Playoffs. Their home record stands at an impressive 25-4-1-1. The Hitmen are now just two points behind the Medicine Hat Tigers for first place in the Eastern Conference, with two games in hand, and five points back of the league-leading Everett Silvertips.

Calgary hits the road for a pair of games this coming week with stops in Edmonton on Wednesday, Mar. 12 at 11:00 a.m. and Lethbridge on Friday, Mar. 15 at 7:00 p.m. It's then back home on Sunday, Mar. 14 when the Hitmen host Edmonton at 2:00 p.m. in another Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential.

