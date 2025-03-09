Blades Punch Their Ticket to the 2025 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien

March 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are headed back to the Western Hockey League (WHL) postseason for a sixth consecutive season. The Bridge City Bunch secured their spot in the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien after a 4-1 victory Saturday at SaskTel Centre over the Prince Albert Raiders.

Saskatoon becomes the seventh team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a postseason berth this year. More notably, the Blue and Gold have the youngest roster (average age 17.9) out of all 14 teams that have clinched thus far.

"We've come a long way this year," said Blades head coach, Dan DaSilva, "We've battled through a lot of adversity with all the changes in the lineup. These guys just keep going out and working."

Calgary Flames draft pick Hunter Laing was a big factor in the Blades' clinching game Friday, scoring two goals against Raider netminder Max Hildebrand. The Kelowna, BC native scored four goals and one assist in the weekend home-and-home series, helping secure a 3-2-win Friday as well.

"We've been trying to chase (a playoff berth) down for a little bit," said Laing, "To do it against PA at home, you couldn't write it any better."

Sporting a 33-21-3-4 record and tied at 73 points alongside the Brandon Wheat Kings, the Blades sit just one point back of Prince Albert for first place in the East Division with a game in-hand on the Raiders. Destiny is in the Blades hands as they play each team twice in their remaining seven games of the regular season.

"We were motivated by the naysayers, the haters, non-believers, because we have a lot of belief in this group and in that room," said DaSilva.

The Blades remaining regular season schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, March 11 @ Regina Pats (7:00pm CST)

Wednesday, March 12 @ Brandon Wheat Kings (5:00pm CST)

Friday, March 14 @ Swift Current Broncos (7:00pm CST)

Sunday, March 16 vs Regina Pats (4:00pm CST)

Wednesday, March 19 @ Brandon Wheat Kings (6:00pm CST)

Friday, March 21 vs Prince Albert Raiders (7:00pm CST)

Saturday, March 22 @ Prince Albert Raiders (7:00pm CST)

Playoff passes go on sale Monday, March 10 at 10:00am CST.

