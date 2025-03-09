Broncos Take Road Affair in Red Deer

Red Deer, AB - A solid outing defensively for the Swift Current Broncos as they move one step closer to a WHL Playoff spot after defeating the Red Deer Rebels 3-2 at the Westerner Park Centrium Saturday night.

Both Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) & Rebels goaltender Peyton Shore would put up a clean sheet in the first period with Broncos outshooting the Rebels 12-10 in the frame keeping things scoreless heading to the 2nd.

Red Deer would open the scoring at 8:02 when Nishaan Parmar would finish off a rebound to make it 1-0 Rebels but 21 seconds later Brady Birnie (Saskatoon, SK) would one-time home his 24th of the season from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) & Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) to ties things at 1-1. Swift Current would then take their first lead of the game when former Rebel Trae Wilke (Saskatoon, SK) would finish a net front scramble from Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) & Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) at 12:49 giving the Broncos the lead heading to the third period while being outshoot 17-11 in the period by the Rebels.

That lead would be short lived as the Rebels would get on the board quickly in the third from a seeing eye shot from Becket Hamilton at 2:16 to draw the game even at 2-2. But the Broncos would go to the power play for the third time on the night and they'd finally solve Peyton Shore on the power play with Luke Mistelbacher picking up his 39th of the season from Clarke Caswell & former Rebel Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) to regain the lead. Despite the net empty and a couple chances to put things away for good. Reid Dyck would stand tall making 35 saves for his 20th win of the season and the Broncos 33rd in a 3-2 triumph.

Now 33-26-1-1 on the season. The Broncos magic number to clinch the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference is two regulation wins. Now just six points back of the Prince Albert Raiders for first in the East Division standings heading into action against the Edmonton Oil Kings Sunday afternoon.

Game time is 4 PM at Rogers Place.

