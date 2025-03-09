Broncos & Oil Kings Lock Horns for Final Time this Season

Edmonton, AB - The Swift Current Broncos (33-26-1-1) will look to go two for three on their Alberta Road-trip this afternoon when they take on the Edmonton Oil Kings (34-24-2-2) for the final time in the 2024-25 season at Rogers Place.

The Broncos are coming off a 3-2 win at the Westerner Park Centrium against the Red Deer Rebels and are looking to pick-up six of a possible eight points on their current four game road swing. The Broncos come into action just six points back of the Prince Albert Raiders for first in the East Division standings with a game in hand and are winners of four of their last five games. Edmonton is now 7th in the Conference and are 6-4-0-0 in their last ten games and are coming off a 6-3 win over Kelowna Rockets on Friday.

You can catch the game live on Country 94.1

with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting at 3:45 and puck-drop is scheduled for 4 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 33-26-1-1 Home: 20-10-1-0 Away: 13-15-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 15-9-1-0 Home: 8-3-1-0 Away: 8-6-0-0

LAST GAME 3-2 W @ Rebels: Luke Mistelbacher hit the game winning goal on the power play at 7:54 of the third period enough for the Broncos 3-2 victory over the Red Deer Rebels Saturday night. Clarke Caswell chipped in with a pair of assists while Reid Dyck made 35 saves for his 20th win of the season. The Broncos win puts them six points back of Prince Albert for 1st in the Eastern Conference standings and the magic number to clinch a WHL playoff spot is two regulation wins for Swift Current.

VS EDMONTON: This is the 4th and final meeting between the Broncos & Rebels. The Broncos took the most recent match-up against Edmonton at home on January 15th 4-3. Brady Birnie scored two goals and added an assist for the win. While Clarke Caswell leads the team in scoring against Edmonton with six points (2g, 4a). Swift Current all-time against Edmonton are 40-33-4-2 while in Edmonton, the Broncos are 16-20-3-2 against the Oil Kings.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

November 9/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC) December 15/2023 - at Edmonton (6-3 SC)

December 14/2024 - at Edmonton (7-3 EDM) February 9/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)

January 15/2025 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC) March 2/2024 - at Edmonton (4-1 SC)

March 9/2025 - at Swift Current March 6/2024 - at Swift Current (8-2 SC)

March 17/2024 - at Edmonton (5-4 SC)

