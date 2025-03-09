Oil Kings Tame Broncos in Shootout Thriller

March 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have jumped into sole possession of fifth place in the Eastern Conference after a 3-2 shootout win over the Swift Current Broncos on Sunday evening in Edmonton.

It's a contest that might go down as one of the games of the year with each team having opportunities to win, and both goaltenders making tremendous throughout the contest.

Edmonton didn't lead at all in the game with Swift Current opening the scoring in the first period with Brady Birnie tipping home a point shot with just under five to play in the frame. Edmonton though did outshoot the Broncos 13-8 in the period but were unable to capitalize.

That was until the 2:35 mark of the second when Jack Toogood capped off a pressure filled shift by the Oil Kings as he backhanded one passed Broncos netminder Reid Dyck to make it 1-1. Swift Current answered though with about four minutes to play in the second period with a Luke Mistelbacher shot that beat Oil Kings netminder Alex Worthington to restore the lead.

Edmonton continued to pressure in the game, outshooting the Broncos by 14-5 and 16-5 margins in the second and third period respectively. They were rewarded on a powerplay halfway through the third period with Kayden Stroeder finding a loose puck and beating Dyck to make it a 2-2 game. Edmonton had some more chances late in the third, including a powerplay to end regulation but were unable to get the go-ahead goal.

The Oil Kings started overtime with a few seconds of powerplay time but were unable to score. Back and forth the overtime frame went, and it was capped off with a massive save by Alex Worthington on Broncos leading scoring Luke Mistelbacher on a breakaway in the dying seconds, leading to the shootout.

In the shootout, the first two shooters on both sides were stopped. Clarke Caswell then scored for Swift Current before Gracyn Sawchyn matched for the Oil Kings. Mistelbacher would then miss for Swift Current, putting the game on the stick of Adam Jecho. The Czech product slowed into the Bronco zone and came to almost a complete stop before beating Dyck to give the Oil Kings the victory.

Edmonton was 1-for-6 on the powerplay and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The win puts the Oil Kings at 74 points, one ahead of Saskatoon and Brandon in the Eastern Conference standings.

