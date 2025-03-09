Game Day Hub: March 9 vs Everett

March 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks host the Everett Silvertips for it's last game of the week. It's also Hall of Fame Night at the VMC, so get to your seats by four o'clock to help us celebrate two Winterhawks greats.

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Black (plus the team will debut their specialty Buckaroos jerseys that will be worn on March 15)

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Hall of Fame Night

The Portland Winterhawks are proud to honor Braydon Coburn and Jim Benning as the newest inductees into the Winterhawks Hall of Fame tonight. Their contributions to the franchise and the hockey world will be celebrated in a special, pre-game ceremony featuring the unveiling of their names on the Winterhawks Hall of Fame banner.

Doors Open: 3:00 p.m.

Ceremony Begins: Be in your seats promptly by 4:00 p.m.

Puck Drop: 4:10 p.m.

The Barbers Trading Cards Set #5: Need another reason to arrive early? The first 500 fans in the building will receive the fifth of six team trading card sets presented by The Barbers. The final set will be next Sunday, March 16. If you miss tonight's giveaway, a limited number of sets will be available for purchase inside the Winterhawks Team Store.

Season Ticket Holders: Be sure to stop by the Ticketing Info Window outside Entry CC to pick up your exclusive Hall of Fame Trading Card Pack! It's our gift to you for being a terrific member of our family. Let's pack the house and honor these Winterhawks greats!

Scott Peterson Buckaroos Memorabilia: Stop by the concourse during the game to check out exclusive Buckaroos memorabilia in honor of the historic night!

50/50 Raffle: Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 prize pot will start at $5,000, with half of the pot going to our winner and the other part of the proceeds going towards Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund - BUY RAFFLE TICKETS

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks travelled to Kent on Saturday to finish the weekend home-and-home series against the Thunderbirds. Seattle took an early lead with a power play goal from Nathan Pilling, his 32nd goal of the season. Portland evened the score at 16:59 of the first period when David Hoy deflected in a goal in tight for his second goal of the year. The Hawks took the lead just seconds before the end of the first period when Ryan Miller cleaned up a rebound from a Tyson Jugnauth power play, point shot. In the third period, captain Kyle Chyzowski scored his 40th goal of the season with a slick backhand-to-forehand move, assisted by rookie Jordan Duguay. Alex Weiermair sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 90 seconds remaining, giving the Hawks a 4-1 victory. Marek Schlenker was outstanding in net, turning aside 37 of the 38 shots that came his way.

One and Done

Speaking of Marek Schlenker, last night's win was the first time he allowed one or fewer goals in a full 60 minute effort. Schlenker stopped all 28 shots he faced in the second and third periods combined and in three road appearances against Seattle at the ShoWare Center this season, the Okotoks, Alta. product has turned aside 90 of 94 shots for an unbelievable .957 save percentage and a sterling 1.42 goals-against average. Last night was also Schlenker's first win since January 25, giving him a dozen victories on the season.

Silvertips Spotlight

The Everett Silvertips enter tonight's contest with a 43-12-4-3 record and are coming off a close 4-3 loss against the Prince George Cougars on Saturday night in Everett. The 'Tips currently hold the first seed in the Western Conference and are on track to win the Scotty Munro Trophy for WHL regular season champions as they sit three points ahead of the Medicine Hat Tigers with two games in hand.

Everett's offense is driven by 2025 draft-eligible forward Carter Bear, who has tallied 81 points (40G, 41A) in 55 games heading into Sunday. Bear has been a force that can shoot well and dish the puck to others as well. The Silvertips also welcomed 20-year-old forward and Nashville Predators prospect Austin Roest back to the line-up on Friday and Saturday nights for his first two games of the season. He suffered an injury during his first pro camp in the fall and was returned to juniors ahead of the WHL's roster freeze.

The 'Tips defense is powered by exceptional status defenseman Landon Dupont, who has netted 15 goals in his rookie season and posted an impressive 40 assists for 55 total points. Last time the teams met, Dupont tallied his 14th goal of the season in Portland for the teams fourth and final goal in their 4-1 win over the Hawks. Between the pipes, Everett has a powerful rotation between veteran backstop Jesse Sanche and rookie Raiden LeGall. Sanche has played in 33 games while posting a 2.71 GAA and a .900 SV%, while LeGall has played in 19 games and posted a 2.06 GAA and a .923 SV%. LeGall got the nod when Everett met Portland last, where he stopped 34 of 35 shots.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and the Everett Silvertips face off tonight for the seventh of eight meetings this season. Last time the teams met, Everett hosted Portland and Ryder Thompson netted his eighth goal of the season in his 200th career game, but lost the game 4-1 on February 21.

