Schlenker Stands Tall as Hawks Soar Past Birds

March 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Winterhawks scored four unanswered goals to cage the T-birds on Saturday night and Marek Schlenker stops 37 of 38 shots in the win.

Game #62: Portland (4) vs. Seattle (1)

SOG: POR (44) - SEA (38)

PP: POR (1/3) - SEA (1/1)

Saves: Schlenker (37) - Ratzlaff (34)

SCORING:

SEA - Nathan Pilling (21) from Coster Dunn and Brayden Shuurman (power play)

POR - David Hoy (2) from Carsyn Dyck

POR - Ryan Miller (14) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski (power play)

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (40) from Jordan Duguay and Alex Weiermair

POR - Alex Weiermair (19) unassisted (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

Seattle opened the scoring on the power play off the stick of Nathan Pilling for his team leading 32nd goal of the year. Portland leveled the game at the 16:59 mark when a shot from Carsyn Dyck rebounded into the air and took an odd bounce off the right pad of T-bird's netminder Scott Ratzlaff before Hawks' rookie David Hoy batted in the puck for his second goal of the season. With only 29 seconds remaining in the period, the Hawks found twine again when a face-off win found Tyson Jugnauth at the left point and he fired a shot off Ratzlaff that was cleaned up by Ryan Miller.

The scoring froze until the third period when Hawks' captain Kyle Chyzowski netted his team-leading 40th goal of the season from a feed from rookie Jordan Duguay. Chyzowski worked the puck net front and made a slick backhand to forehand move before pushing the puck past Ratzlaff's glove and into the net. Alex Weiermair added an empty net goal at the 18:30 mark of the third period for a final score of 4-1 in favor of the Hawks.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return home to host the Everett Silvertips in their second to last meeting of the regular season on Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 4:00 p.m. PST. It's also Hall of Fame Night at the VMC, so get to your seats by four o'clock to help us celebrate two Winterhawks greats.

