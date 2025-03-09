Oil Kings Battle Broncos in Final Meeting of Season

March 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings continue a five-game homestand today at Rogers Place as they host the Swift Current Broncos.

The Oil Kings head into tonight with a playoff spot clinched in the Eastern Conference as they defeated the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night by a 6-3 score propelled by Roan Woodward's hat-trick. Edmonton is now 34-24-2-2 and currently sit seventh in the East, but are just one point back of Brandon and Saskatoon in fifth and sixth place respectively.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are at the end of a three-games in three-night stretch today and are 1-1-0-0 on the trip as they travel the QEII highway. Last night, Swift Current defeated Red Deer 3-2, and lost to Calgary on Friday 6-2. The Broncos are 33-26-1-1 on the season and are holding the eighth and final playoff spot, just four points back of the Oil Kings.

Today marks the fourth and final meeting this season between the Oil Kings and the Broncos. Edmonton is 1-2-0-0 this season against Swift Current with the home team winning all three games to this point. Each team has scored 13 goals as well. Gracyn Sawchyn has 7 points in three games to lead the way in the season series, while Clarke Caswell has 6 points.

Game time is 4 p.m. at Rogers Place.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (49, 29-45-74)

Gavin Hodnett (59, 24-38-62)

Adam Jecho (50, 24-27-51)

Roan Woodward (62, 22-29-51)

Lukas Sawchyn (60, 14-36-50)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Adam Jecho is 2 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 5 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 9 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 12 points away from 100 in the WHL

Broncos Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Luke Mistelbacher (61, 39-45-84)

Clarke Caswell (59, 21-58-79)

Carlin Dezainde (61, 33-35-68)

Brady Birnie (56, 24-38-62)

Rylan Gould (54, 24-33-57)

