HISTORIC @chicagofire W in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs!
Published on October 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC YouTube Video
Check out the Chicago Fire FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from October 28, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Set the Tone at Home with a 1-0 Hell Is Real Victory over Columbus Crew to Open the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- Roman Celentano Wins 2025 MLS Save of the Year - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Claims Game 1 in Shootout Win over Seattle Sounders FC - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Falls in Penalty Shootout to Minnesota United FC in First Match of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Thrilling Two-Goal Chicago Comeback Falls Short at Philadelphia Union in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Named Finalist for 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Award
- Hugo Cuypers Brace Powers Chicago to 3-1 Win over Orlando City SC in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Wild Card Game
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update