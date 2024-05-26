Hines-Ike's Header Helps Austin FC to 1-1 Away Draw at San Jose

May 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







San Jose, CALIFORNIA - Austin FC earned a 1-1 away draw vs. San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night at PayPal Park.

San Jose took an early lead in the 10th minute when Jeremy Ebobisse opened the scoring. Austin grew into the game as it went on though and were rewarded with an equalizer before halftime. Guilherme Biro won a free kick in a dangerous area, and Brendan Hines-Ike headed in Owen Wolff's excellent delivery to level the score.

The goal was Hines-Ike's first in Verde & Black and made Wolff the first teenager to reach three (3) assists in MLS this season.

Neither team was able to find the net again in the second half meaning both sides took home one (1) point. Goal-Scoring Summary

SJ (1-0) - Jeremy Ebobisse (assisted by Cristian Espinoza) 10'

ATX (1-1) - Brendan Hines-Ike (assisted by Owen Wolff) 45'

Media Assets

Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC)

Box Score - San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC | May 25, 2024

Match Information

Venue: PayPal Park (San Jose, California)

Weather: Clear, 59 degrees

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant Referee 1: Chris Elliott

Assistant Referee 2: Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Alyssa Nichols

VAR: David Barrie

AVAR: Jozef Batko

Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play its ninth home match and sixteenth match overall of the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season against Portland Timbers on Wednesday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish for free on the Apple TV app, and will also feature a national television broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.