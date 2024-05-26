Inter Miami CF Defeats Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road, Extends Unbeaten Run to 10 in MLS

May 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (10W-2L-4D, 34 points) extended its unbeaten run to 10 in MLS regular season action - the longest such run in Club history - with a 1-2 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place. The win also extended another Club record, as it meant the team is now unbeaten in its last five road matches. Inter Miami was led to the result by a goal and an assist from Robert Taylor, while Leonardo Campana chipped in with another goal.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami opened the match with four changes from the team's starting XI in its win over D.C. United a week ago. Drake Callender started in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Sergii Kryvtsov and Jordi Alba lined up in defense; Julian Gressel, Yannick Bright and Benjamin Cremaschi formed the midfield three; Taylor and Matías Rojas flanked striker Campana in attack.

Bright made his second start of the season in the match, while Campana entered the starting lineup following his late heroics last Saturday. Redondo, meanwhile, returned to the matchday squad for the first time since recovering from a long-term injury suffered in March.

Match Action

Early chances came for the visitors from shots by Campana, Rojas, Taylor and Alba, but the breakthrough wouldn't come until the 38th minute; Alba played a splitting pass to Taylor down the left side of the box, who took one touch to beat his defender and set up a powerful, right-footed strike for the opening goal. His thumped shot beat the keeper and found the inside of the far post to make it 0-1. It was Taylor's third goal of the MLS regular season, and fourth across all competitions in 2024, while the assist was Alba's second in MLS and third overall this season.

The second half opened the way the first ended, with Taylor making his mark on the proceedings. In the 54th minute, Campana drove forward from midfield and played a ball out wide to the Finnish winger, who then beat his defender with a feint and a stepover before sending the cutback pass to Campana. The Ecuadorian striker neatly capped the play with a first-time, right-footed finish to extend the lead to 0-2. The goal was Campana's second in as many matches and fourth of the regular season, while the assist was Taylor's third of the campaign.

Then, in the 65th minute, Martino made a notable substitution; the Argentine manager brought on Argentine midfielder Redondo for his first minutes in about two months, marking his return to fitness from an injury to his left knee.

In the 72nd minute, however, the referee awarded a penalty to the hosts following a video review. Forward Ryan Gauld stepped up and scored from the spot to cut into the lead and make it 1-2 at BC Place.

Despite some late pressure from Vancouver, Inter Miami's defense remained resolute and kept hold of the lead to secure three more points on the road.

Post-Match Reaction

"I feel comforted by the effort the boys made. I think it was a very valuable win...let's celebrate in a fitting way as it was a very difficult match. We had to run a lot and work hard, but these are three very valuable points for us," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

Next Match

Inter Miami will now return home for a double matchweek, first taking on Atlanta United at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET, and then playing another home match on Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET, facing St. Louis CITY SC.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 50.2%

VAN - 49.8%

Shots:

VAN - 17

MIA - 10

Saves:

VAN - 4

MIA - 1

Corners:

VAN - 9

MIA - 5

Fouls:

VAN - 8

MIA - 14

