Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

May 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO FIRE TO FACE ORLANDO CITY SC ON WEDNESDAY, LA GALAXY ON SATURDAY

After earning a hard-fought point on the road in a 1-1 tie against D.C. United at Audi Field, Chicago returns home for its second double match week of the season, playing two games in four days at Soldier Field. The Fire takes on Orlando City SC on Wednesday, May 29, before hosting the LA Galaxy on Saturday, June 1.

Wednesday's match against Eastern Conference opponent Orlando will be the 19th meeting between the two sides, and the first of two in the 2024 regular season. Chicago holds an even 3-3-3 record at home against the Lions and will be looking to tip the scales with a midweek win along Lake Michigan.

Saturday's match will mark the 47th encounter between the Chicago Fire and the LA Galaxy. In the previous meeting between the two sides, LA was victor at home with a 3-0 win on Aug. 26, 2023, at Dignity Health Park. Chicago will look to reverse the tide and secure a win at home in the first meeting between the two teams in Chicago since April 16, 2022.

Kickoff for both matches is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Both contests will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish).

CHICAGO FIRE FC (2-8-5, 11 points) vs ORLANDO CITY SC (4-6-4, 16 points)

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Soldier Field - Chicago, Ill.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. ORL: (5-7-6)

Last Game vs. ORL: Aug. 20, 2023 (1-3 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at ORL: July 1, 2023 (1-3 L) - INTER&Co Stadium - Orlando, Fla.

CHICAGO FIRE FC (2-8-5, 11 points) vs LA GALAXY (6-2-7, 25 points)

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Soldier Field - Chicago, Ill.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. LAG: (15-23-8)

Last Game vs. LAG: April 16, 2022 (0-0 T) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at LAG: Aug. 26, 2023 (0-3 L) - Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, Calif. (Match Recap)

by the numbers

6 - Midfielder Kellyn Acosta recorded his sixth multi-goal season of his career when he scored the equalizer in the team's 1-1 tie against D.C. United this past Saturday.

6 - Wednesday's match against Orlando City will be the Fire's sixth and final match in the month of May, including four home matches during that stretch. Overall, the six regular season matches in May marks the most in a single month for Chicago during the 2024 MLS campaign.

94 - Currently the longest tenured player on the Chicago Fire, midfielder Fabian Herbers is six away from 100 starts with the Club. Herbers is the only German-born player to appear in more than 100 matches for the Fire, either as a starter or a substitute, with 137 regular season matches played for the Men in Red.

96 - With his 96th career start last Saturday, midfielder/defender Mauricio Pineda is four appearances away from becoming the first Homegrown Player in Chicago Fire history to reach 100 starts with the Club.

