Five Points: Good Intentions

May 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC recorded a huge win on the road against New England Revolution.

A Keaton Parks header handed City a 1-0 win at Gillette Stadium.

Here are Five Points from the game...

Good intentions

New York City FC almost managed to a goal up inside the first five minutes for the third match in a row on Saturday.

Agustín Ojeda was the man who found himself free inside the New England Revolution penalty area, and but for a last-ditch block, City might have gone up a goal inside the first minute of the game.

While that moment didn't deliver the breakthrough Nick Cushing wanted it was a great way to start the match. Oftentimes, it can be easy to let a road game settle before seeking to establish anything in the final third, but City didn't do that.

That moment was a microcosm for the mentality and intent that has defined the team's successful run. Nick Cushing highlighted that growth and development in his press conference after the game, and by attacking the game from the off, City set the tone for the night and another road win.

Mentality

City finished Saturday night in the top three in the Eastern Conference.

It has been a wonderful month for the Club in terms of results with Saturday's game posing a different kind of test. New England Revolution are struggling at present and it would have been easy for City to let complacency seep in. Instead, they were diligent and committed to their task, and that saw them deservedly take all three points on the night.

City will now turn their focus to Friday's game against the San Jose Earthquakes knowing they have navigated a challenging spell in the schedule, thanks in no small part to approaching each game with the right mentality.

Clean Sheet

Part of New York City's game plan on Saturday required the team to maintain a compact shape.

As a consequence of that decision, City's defensive line had to stay high, which in turn left space in behind for New England to potentially exploit.

To their credit, the back line did a tremendous job maintaining possession and winning the ball back while also stopping New England's attempts to create counter-attacking opportunities.

That squeezed New England deep inside their half, and while the hosts managed to create chances, City could repel them and ultimately depart Gillette stadium with an important clean sheet.

Use Your Head

Keaton Parks has confirmed his thoughts on the nickname 'Big Bird'.

"I like it," he said with a smile after Saturday's win.

The tall midfielder made the most of his aerial advantage against the New England Revolution to score the only goal of the game. While it's not incorrect to focus solely on the skill required to head the ball past the goalkeeper, it's also worth acknowledging the timing of Parks' run into the box.

Former City midfielder Frank Lampard was an expert at this skill, and Parks is fast showing the same trait. Credit must also go to Tayvon Gray for his second assist in the space of a week. The defender's dangerous delivery bypassed both New England central defenders to land perfectly on Parks' head - creating the decisive goal that delivered all three points to City.

Three's A Charm

Tough times make strong teams.

Nick Cushing has never wavered from that belief and has been keen to stress it during the team's impressive run of form. While 2023 was a challenge for City away from home, they are showing considerable growth with their recent results away from the Five Boroughs.

By winning in Toronto, Philadelphia, and Foxborough, City have shown they can find ways to handle the varied challenges MLS teams face on the road. Whether it's purely tactical or a hostile atmosphere, the Boys in Blue have risen to the occasion and delivered three straight wins.

