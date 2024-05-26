Sounders FC Earns 2-1 Road Win at St. Louis CITY SC

May 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Sounders FC (4-6-5, 17 points) defeated St. Louis CITY SC (3-4-7, 16 points) 2-1 on Saturday evening at CITYPARK. Cristian Roldan created a St. Louis own goal in the 66th minute before Jordan Morris scored the game-winner three minutes later, as the Rave Green withstood a late push by the hosts and return to Seattle with three points. Brian Schmetzer's side now prepares for a midweek matchup with Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, May 29 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

The result vaults Sounders FC into a playoff position, currently at ninth place Western Conference with 17 points (4-6-5), one point above 10th-place St. Louis with 16 points (3-4-7).

Seattle is now 3-0-0 with a 7-1 goal advantage against St. Louis since CITY SC joined MLS last season.

Morris scored his third goal of the season in the 69th minute, his second consecutive match with a goal after finding the net against Vancouver last weekend. The Mercer Island native now has 69 goals in all competitions for the Rave Green, third in club history.

Albert Rusnák recorded his team-leading fifth assist of the season on Morris' goal. He now has eight goals and 11 assists in MLS regular-season play since joining the club prior to the 2022 campaign.

St. Louis has suffered an own goal in all three matchups with Seattle dating back to last season.

Tacoma Defiance midfielder Kalani Kossa-Rienzi made his MLS debut in the 78th minute. The University of Washington product previously appeared in both of Sonders FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches this year, all via Short-Term Agreements.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - St. Louis CITY SC 1

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Venue: CITYPARK

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistants: Matthew Nelson, Ricardo Ocampo

Fourth Official: JC Griggs

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Attendance: 22,500

Weather: 73 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Own Goal (Kyle Hiebert) 66'

SEA - Jordan Morris (Albert Rusnák) 69'

STL - Tomas Totland (Eduard Löwen) 82'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

STL - Indiana Vassilev (caution) 35'

STL - Njabulo Blom (caution) 39'

STL - Chris Durkin (caution) 49'

SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (caution) 80'

SEA - Yeimar Gómez Andrade (caution) 85'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - captain; Alex Roldan (Paul Rothrock 87'), Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Cody Baker (Reed Baker-Whiting 61'); Cristian Roldan, João Paulo (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi* 78'); Obed Vargas, Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris; Raúl Ruidíaz (Danny Musovski 78')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Stuart Hawkins, Danny Leyva, Sota Kitahara, Dylan Teves

*Tacoma Defiance player on Short-Term Agreement

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 9

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 1

Saves: 4

St. Louis CITY SC - Roman Bürki; Kyle Hiebert, Joakim Nilsson, Tim Parker, Tomas Totland; Chris Durkin, Njabulo Blom (Aziel Jackson 70'); Célio Pompeu, Indiana Vassilev (Nökkvi Thórisson 57'), Rasmus Alm (Eduard Löwen 70'); João Klauss

Substitutes not used: Anthony Markanich, Samuel Adeniran, Joshua Yaro, Akil Watts, Benjamin Lundt, Hosei Kijima

Total shots: 24

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 14

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 0

