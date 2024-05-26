Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 on the Road to LA Galaxy
May 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
Carson, Calif. - Houston Dynamo FC fell 2-1 on the road to the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight after scoring an early goal.
Houston took the lead in the 18 th minute when midfielder Latif Blessing capitalized on a mistake from goalkeeper John McCarthy and buried the ball into the back of the net. The MLS veteran scored his first MLS goal for Houston in his 200 th career league appearance.
Los Angeles equalized in the 44 th minute when a right-sided delivery from Miki Yamane found the head of Gabriel Pec, whose shot found the inside of the far post.
The Galaxy scored a second goal in the 59 th minute when Riqui Puig struck the ball from the edge of the penalty box to find the right side of the net.
Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell, who made his first start since Houston's last trip to the LA Galaxy in September 2023, was called into action in the sixth minute to make a diving save when a corner delivery found the head of Martín Cáceres. The veteran goalkeeper made four saves on the night and was playing in relief of Steve Clark, who picked up a face injury in the previous match.
Houston almost doubled the lead in the 20 th minute when a cross from the right side from midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla met the foot of forward Amine Bassi, but the shot was saved by McCarthy. Blessing charged into clean up the rebound, but Yamane blocked the shot off the line.
Carrasquilla went for goal in the 39 th minute after a long throw in from defender Griffin Dorsey, but his attempt went just over the crossbar.
Tarbell was called into action again in the 41 st minute when Diego Fagúndez took his chances from deep. The 30-year-old calmly went to the ground to meet the ball before it challenged the net.
Tarbell kept the scoreline level before half with another key stop in the 49 th minute when a quick pass to Puig in the box forced the goalkeeper to get low and deflect the ball behind goal.
Once again, Tarbell made another stop within the first few minutes of the second half, corralling Pec's attempt from the left side.
Defender Erik Sviatchenko managed a header on target in the 54 th minute on a corner delivery from Bassi, but his attempt into the ground was not strong enough to challenge McCarthy.
Midfielder Jefferson Valverde made his Dynamo debut in the 78 th minute after Houston signed him from LDU Quito in Ecuador last month.
The Dynamo wrap up May's slate of matches on Wednesday, May 29, returning to Shell Energy Stadium to host the Colorado Rapids, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Houston defeated Colorado 1-0 with a stoppage time goal on the road earlier this season.
---
LA Galaxy (6 -2-7, 25 pts.) 2-1 Houston Dynamo FC (5-6-3, 18 pts.)
MLS Regular Season - Game 14
Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, California
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM
1H
2H
FT
LA Galaxy
1
1
2
Houston Dynamo FC
1
0
1
HOU: Latif Blessing 1 (unassisted) 18'
LAG: Gabriel Pec 4 (Miki Yamane 1) 44'
LAG: Riqui Puig 4 (Gabriel Pec 3) 59'
LINEUPS:
LA Galaxy: John McCarthy; Julian Aude (John Nelson 66'), Martin Caceres, Maya Yoshida (C), Miki Yamane; Riqui Puig, Gaston Brugman, Mark Delgado; Diego Fagundez (Daniel Aguirre
84'), Dejan Joveljic (Edwin Cerrillo 84'), Gabriel Pec
Unused substitutes: Jonathan Perez, Mauricio Cuevas, Jalen Neal, Carlos Garces, Miguel Berry, Novak Micovic
Total shots: 12 (Riqui Puig 4); Shots on goal: 6 (Riqui Puig and Gabriel Pec tied with 2); Fouls: 10 (Gaston Brugman 4); Offside: 1 (Riqui Puig); Corner kicks: 7; Saves: 2 (John McCarthy)
Houston Dynamo FC: Andrew Tarbell; Daniel Steres (Jefferson Valverde 78'), Griffin Dorsey, Erik Sviatchenko (Franco Escobar 90'), Micael; Artur, Amine Bassi, Hector Herrera (C); Adalberto Carrasquilla (Gabe Segal 83'), Latif Blessing (Brad Smith 46'), Aliyu Ibrahim
Unused substitutes: Ethan Bartlow, Jan Gregus, Tate Schmitt, Brooklyn Raines, Xavier Valdez
Total shots: 13 (Latif Blessing 3); Shots on goal: 4 (Latif Blessing 2); Fouls: 12 (three players tied with 2); Offside: 2 (Latif Blessing and Aliyu Ibrahim tied with 1); Corner kicks: 5; Saves: 4 (Andrew Tarbell)
DISCIPLINE:
LAG: Gaston Brugman (caution; foul) 90+4'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistant: Jeremy Hanson
Assistant: Felisha Mariscal
Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
Weather: 63 degrees, partly cloudy
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2024
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-1 Victory Over Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- San Jose Earns Point at Home to Snap Two-Game Losing Streak - San Jose Earthquakes
- Kévin Cabral Earns First Brace, Rapids Battle Back to Earn Draw with Minnesota United FC - Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Down Sporting Kansas City for Second Straight Win at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road, Extends Unbeaten Run to 10 in MLS - Inter Miami CF
- Record MLS-Era Crowd of 51,035 Cheer on the 'Caps - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sounders FC Earns 2-1 Road Win at St. Louis CITY SC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Hines-Ike's Header Helps Austin FC to 1-1 Away Draw at San Jose - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 on the Road to LA Galaxy - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Falls 2-1 to Portland - Sporting Kansas City
- Minnesota United and Colorado Rapids Split Points in 3-3 Draw - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 on the Road to LA Galaxy
- Erik Sviatchenko Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn 1-1 Home Draw Versus FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC Host FC Dallas to Wrap Two-Match Rivalry Week
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall to Austin FC 1-0 at Q2 Stadium