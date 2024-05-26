Kévin Cabral Earns First Brace, Rapids Battle Back to Earn Draw with Minnesota United FC

May 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (6-5-4 22 pts.) earn a point against Minnesota United FC (7-2-4 25 pts.) at DICK's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday night. A brace from Kévin Cabral and a Rafael Navarro goal were enough to secure a point for Colorado after facing a 3-1 deficit at halftime. Cabral's brace was the first of his MLS career and Navarro extended his goal-scoring stretch to five matches.

The Rapids kicked off the night on the right foot by taking control of the match from both a possession and high-quality chance standpoint. Within the first five minutes, the home side connected for multiple shots in dangerous positions but were unable to capitalize.

In what would be their first chance of the match, Minnesota would open the match's scoring off the foot of Sang-Bin Jeong. The forward received a lead pass from Robin Lod for a breakaway and slotted the ball away for the early lead.

Although they just conceded, Colorado did not let up on its pressure following the quick deficit. Directly off a Minnesota free kick, consecutive headers from Navarro and Omir Fernandez led to a one-on-one chance for Cabral with the opposing goalkeeper. The Frenchman made no mistake when lobbing a perfect shot into the back of the net to level things up in the 18th minute.

The Loons would fire back six minutes later, when Tani Oluwaseyi finished a rebound to regain the lead for the visitors.

Minnesota doubled their lead before the half as Jeong would net his second of the match. The forward finished his chance on the breakaway as his side went into the halftime break with a 3-1 lead.

Now down two, the Rapids did not cease their high press to start the second half. The squad created chance after chance in hopes of clawing back, leading to their efforts being rewarded in the 62nd minute.

Djordje Mihailovic stepped up to take a corner kick and sent in a perfect cross with pace. Navarro high-pointed the ball and glanced a header to the far post to bring the Rapids within one.

The Brazilian has now scored in five consecutive matches, putting him into a tie with Omar Cummings for the longest such streak in club history since 2010. Navarro is now tied for the fourth-most goals in MLS this season with nine, only behind Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Christian Benteke, and Chicho Arango.

That wouldn't be all for Colorado, as it had its eyes set on leveling the match as soon as possible. In the 71st minute, Cole Bassett found space on the right side of the pitch and whipped in a cross to Cabral, who fired a header on net and found the match's equalizer.

The midfielder sealed the first brace of his MLS career after tallying his second and third goals of the 2024 season. Cabral now has 11 goals over the course of his career in MLS play.

Colorado would continue its offensive push for a potential winner but was unable to convert and claim all three points. The club totaled a season-high 23 shots by the full-time whistle.

The Rapids currently sit sixth in the Western Conference standings as they prep for a quick turnaround on the road against Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday night. Colorado will then head to Canada for a matchup with Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, June 1.

