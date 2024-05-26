Timbers Down Sporting Kansas City for Second Straight Win at Providence Park

May 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Felipe Mora and Evander each scored a goal and contributed an assist as the Portland Timbers beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Saturday night at Providence Park. It was the club's first consecutive home win this season. Mora scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season with a headed goal in the 51st minute, while Evander picked up his sixth goal and sixth assist as the Timbers began their three-game week with a win.

Dynamic Duo

With their four combined goal contributions (2G, 2A) against Sporting Kansas City, Mora and Evander have now played a role in 21 of Portland's 28 total goals so far this season. Mora leads the Timbers in goals with seven, while Evander tied Santiago Moreno for the team lead in assists with six. Evander's 79th minute strike was his second game-winning goal of the 2024 season (NYCFC), as well as the fifth game-winning goal of his MLS career. The Brazilian midfielder has contributed to four goals (2G, 2A) in the club's last three matches. Additionally, Mora has contributed to four goals (3G, 1A) in the Timbers' last four games.

Back-to-Back Wins

With tonight's win, the Timbers picked up consecutive victories at Providence Park for the first time in 2024. Portland scored six goals and conceded just three times between the two results. Additionally, the win was the club's third at home (2/24 vs Colorado, 5/15 vs San Jose). Portland has now scored 16 goals at home this season.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Felipe Mora (Evander), 51st minute: After a sequence of combination passes down the right side, Evander received the ball in the box and lifted a cross to an unmarked Felipe Mora at the back post, who sent a running header into the roof of the net.

SKC -- Memo Rodríguez (Alan Pulido), 62nd minute: After holding the ball up at the top of the box, Alan Pulido played a pass into the path of Memo Rodríguez, who used his right foot to strike the ball into the left side of the goal.

POR -- Evander (Felipe Mora), 79th minute: On a counterattack, Antony found Jonathan Rodríguez in the left channel. The forward sent a lofted ball to the back post, that Mora headed into the path of Evander, who used his right foot to send a volleyed shot past goalkeeper Tim Melia from close range.

Notes

Tonight's win marked the first time in 2024 Portland won back-to-back home matches.

Portland has scored 28 goals through 15 matches so far this season, the third-most by any team.

Additionally, the Timbers have scored at least one goal in 13 of their 15 matches in 2024.

Portland has now won its last five straight home matches against Sporting Kansas City dating back to 2019.

Felipe Mora scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season and picked up his second assist. Only Evander (6G, 6A) has more total goal contributions so far in 2024.

Mora has scored in his last four home games. The goal was also his fourth game-opening goal of the season.

Mora has registered 11 headed goals since joining Portland in 2020, which ranks third-most in the league in that span.

Evander notched his sixth goal of the season, trailing only Mora (7) for the team lead.

Evander also tallied his sixth assist of the 2024 campaign. He is now tied with Santiago Moreno for the team lead in assists.

Evander has tallied a goal and an assist in five matches this year, second only to Lionel Messi (6) in MLS this season.

Tonight marked the third time this season the Timbers have had two players finish a match with at least one goal and one assist. Only Inter Miami has more such games (4).

Evander and Mora have now scored in back-to-back home matches.

Evander's goal in the 79th minute was the Timbers ninth score in the final 15 minutes of a match this season. Only RSL (10) has scored more late goals this season.

The Timbers have now scored four goals after the 75th minute in their last two home matches

Portland has scored in its last 17 home games.

Today's match began a stretch of three games in eight days for the Timbers (at Austin FC, 05/29; vs. Houston Dynamo FC, 06/01).

Next Game

Up next, the Timbers will travel to face Austin FC for a midweek matchup on Wednesday, May 29 at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a stream available on â¯MLS Season Passâ¯on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (4-7-4, 16pts) vs. Sporting Kansas City (2-7-5,â¯11pts)

May 25, 2024 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 2 2

Sporting Kansas City 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:â¯

POR: Mora (Evander), 51

SKC: Rodríguez (Pulido), 62

POR: Evander (Mora), 79

Misconduct Summary:

SKC: Rodríguez (caution), 41

Lineups:

POR:â¯GK Crépeau, D Mosquera (E. Miller, 88), D Araujo, D Zuparic, M K. Miller, M Chara ©, M Ayala (Paredes, 75), M Evander (Bravo, 90), F Antony, F Rodríguez, F Mora (Asprilla, 88)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, D Mabiala, D McGraw, M Williamson, F Fogaça

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Mora, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 13 (Araujo, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 1

SKC: GK Melia, D Fontas, D Rosero, D Leibold (Bassong, 75), D Davis (Afrifa, 88), M Radoja, M Rodríguez (Agada, 88), M Thommy (Hernandez, 18), F Salloi © (Tzionis, 75), F Pulido, F Russell

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pulskamp, D Castellanos, F Shelton, F Vargas

TOTAL SHOTS: 6 (Russell, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Rodriguez, Russell, 1); FOULS: 8 (three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 2, SAVES: 2

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Michael Barwegen, Oscar Mitchell Carvalho

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Thomas Supple, Jorge Gonzalez

Weather:â¯Cloudy, 58 degrees

Attendance: 22,848

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

-- visit www.timbers.com --

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.