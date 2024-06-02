Hillcats End Big Series with 4-1 Win

June 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats won five of six against the Salem Red Sox after defeating them 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Esteban Gonzalez finished a double shy of the cycle after another outstanding performance from a Hillcat outfielder. Jackson Humphries also pieced together one of his best games as a Hillcat going four, one-run innings while picking up four strikeouts.

Salem took the lead in the second inning as Andy Lugo delivered an RBI double to put the Red Sox out in front 1-0.

The Hillcats would do them one better in the bottom of the second inning as Angel Genao would score on a wild pitch to tie things up. Then, after a Wuilfredo Antunez triple, Robert Lopez would float a broken bat single to right field to take the lead.

Jaison Chourio would drive home Esteban Gonzalez in the bottom of the third inning with a sacrifice fly, pushing the lead up to two. Then, in the bottom of the fifth, Gonzalez would crush his sixth home run of the season over the right field wall to secure the Lynchburg lead.

From there, the bullpen would fire five scoreless innings behind the arms of Matt Jachec and Steven Perez. Lynchburg now leads the season series against Salem 10-2.

The Hillcats will hit the road against Delmarva on Tuesday before returning home to take on the Augusta GreenJackets on June 11th. Tickets for the series are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.