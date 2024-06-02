Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.2 at Kannapolis

The Fireflies close out their 12-game road trip at 1 pm today against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark. RHP Blake Wolters (1-0, 4.88 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with southpaw Lucas Gordon (2-1, 1.98 ERA).

The Fireflies return to Segra Park June 4 to start a set with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Help the team unmask some villains Saturday, June 8 for Scooby-Doo! Night presented by Escapology. The club will also be giving away a piece of history, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Tyler Tolbert Bobblehead Friday, June 7 thanks to SAFE Federal Credit Union. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

ROSADO NOTCHES FOUR STRIKEOUT INNING SATURDAY: The Fireflies got a four punchout inning from Jarold Rosado, but lost, 5-2 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. In the bottom of the sixth, Jarold Rosado became the fourth Fireflies pitcher to strike out four opponents in a single inning. He joined Chase Isbell, who accomplished the feat May 7 in the seventh inning vs the Salem Red Sox this year, John McMillon who did it in 2023 and Marlin Willis who trailblazed the feat in 2022 for the Fireflies. The Fireflies got on the board in the top of the fifth inning, snapping a 15-inning scoreless spell for the team. Jhonny Perdomo led the frame off with a free pass issued from Kannapolis starter Seth Keener. The second baseman advanced to third after stealing a base and advancing on a throwing error. Next, Erick Torres laced a one out single to left to plate Perdomo and cut Kannapolis' lead to 3-1. Torres kept things going in the seventh, lifting a sacrifice fly to score Perdomo again to cut Kannapolis' lead to 4-2.

LEAD-OFF WORKING: Erick Torres is riding an eight-game hitting streak, the center fielder's longest mark of the season. Over the stretch, Torres is 10-33 (.303) with four RBI. He isn't the only Fireflies batter riding a hot stretch though. Chris Brito is also on a lengthy hitting streak. The first baseman has hit safely in seven-consecutive contests and is 9-22 (.409) with four RBI over that stretch. Both streaks began on May 23.

I AM SPEED: Last night, Jhonny Perdomo stole a pair of bases to give him a team-leading 15 on the campaign. It's the first time this season that Austin Charles has not led the club in swiped bases.

MAY FLOWERS: After having some trouble in April, Logan Martin and Emmanuel Reyes have come into their own again in the month of May. Reyes recorded a 6.04 ERA with 23 punchouts in 25.1 innings in April before surging with a 2.57 ERA in his first four starts in May. He also has brought the swing and miss stuff, striking out 21 in his first 21 frames this month. Martin has a 1.35 ERA after a 6.23 ERA in April and has spun 20 innings after just 13 last month. The big difference for Martin has been limiting opponents hits, opponents are hitting .183 against him in May after hitting .288 against the righty in April.

SPOILING QUALITY STARTS: Wednesday, Emmanuel Reyes spun six one-run innings in what turned out to be a 3-2 loss in Kannapolis. Columbia has had some trouble winning ballgames when their starter spins a quality start. The club is 0-7 when their starter goes six innings or longer and allows three or fewer runs this year.

POWERING PENA: Saturday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his Carolina League-leading fourth round tripper of the season. He's currently eighth in the Carolina League with a .485 on-base percentage. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 23 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and four this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leaderboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017) and tied with Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021).

COMING HOME: Tuesday, the Fireflies return home to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in a six-game set.

