Wood Ducks Take Series with Sunday Win
June 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Down East Wood Ducks News Release
Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Fredericksburg Nationals for Family Day and the final game of the series. The Nationals started the top of the 1st with a single from Marcus Brown, followed by a single by Armando Cruz to left field. The Nationals scored the first run of the game off of a fielding error from shortstop Marco Soto, 1-0. The Wood Ducks start the bottom of the first with a Waddy Mendez single, and get on third base off of a fielding error from Nationals center fielder Elijah Green. Gleider Figuereo hits a single to right field, bringing home Mendez, 1-1. Erick Alvarez hits a triple to right field bringing home Figuereo, 1-2. Arturo Disla singles to right field, Alvarez scores, 1-3.
The bottom of the 3rd inning starts with a double from Disla, immediately followed by a home run from Marcus Smith, 5-1. The Nationals are three up and three down in the top of the 4th with a flyout, strikeout, and a groundout. Chandler Pollard starts the bottom of the 4th with a single and then steals second base. Pollard gets on third base by a groundout from Mendez. Figuereo gets on base off of a fielder's choice and Pollard scores, 1-6. The 5th inning is scoreless from both teams.
The Nationals change pitchers in the bottom of the 5th as Bubba Hall comes in for Travis Sthele.
The bottom of the 6th started for the Wood Ducks with a single from Marco Soto followed by a Pollard double. Figuereo hits a triple to bring home Soto and Pollard, 1-8. Figuereo then scores off of a wild pitch from Hall, 1-9.
The top of the 7th started for the Nationals with a single from Brenner Cox followed by a walk from Everett Cooper III. Christhian Vaquero hits a ground rule double, bringing Cox home, 2-9. The Wood Ducks have a mound visit followed by a pop out. Then Cruz hits a sacrifice fly ball to bring home Cooper, 3-9. Brandon Pimentel hits a single to right field, bringing home Vaquero, 4-9. Quintana hits a home run to left field bringing home Pimentel, 6-9. The Wood Ducks switch pitchers as Victor Simeon comes in.
The Wood Ducks bring in Bryan Magadaleno to close out the game on the mound in the top of the 9th. The Wood Ducks won the game 9-6 with 13 hits and one error and won the series 4-2. The Nationals had nine hits and one error.
The Wood Ducks travel to Virginia for a six game series against the Salem Red Sox's. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2024
- Early Runs Down Pelicans in 7-4 Loss to RiverDogs - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Road Trip Concludes with 7-4 Win over Pelicans - Charleston RiverDogs
- Kuehler Stellar, Bats Silent in Second 1-0 Loss of Week - Augusta GreenJackets
- Shorebirds Rally from Eight Runs Down But Fall by One - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Hillcats End Big Series with 4-1 Win - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Mudcats Sweep Shorebirds with Walk-Off Win - Carolina Mudcats
- Freddies Fight But Ultimately Fall 9-6 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Fireflies Lose Finale 7-2 in Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
- Wood Ducks Take Series with Sunday Win - Down East Wood Ducks
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.2 at Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Down East Wood Ducks Stories
- Wood Ducks Take Series with Sunday Win
- Wood Ducks Shut out Fredericksburg
- Opportunities Elude Wood Ducks
- Wood Ducks Double up Nats
- Fredericksburg Holds off Wood Ducks