Wood Ducks Take Series with Sunday Win

June 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Fredericksburg Nationals for Family Day and the final game of the series. The Nationals started the top of the 1st with a single from Marcus Brown, followed by a single by Armando Cruz to left field. The Nationals scored the first run of the game off of a fielding error from shortstop Marco Soto, 1-0. The Wood Ducks start the bottom of the first with a Waddy Mendez single, and get on third base off of a fielding error from Nationals center fielder Elijah Green. Gleider Figuereo hits a single to right field, bringing home Mendez, 1-1. Erick Alvarez hits a triple to right field bringing home Figuereo, 1-2. Arturo Disla singles to right field, Alvarez scores, 1-3.

The bottom of the 3rd inning starts with a double from Disla, immediately followed by a home run from Marcus Smith, 5-1. The Nationals are three up and three down in the top of the 4th with a flyout, strikeout, and a groundout. Chandler Pollard starts the bottom of the 4th with a single and then steals second base. Pollard gets on third base by a groundout from Mendez. Figuereo gets on base off of a fielder's choice and Pollard scores, 1-6. The 5th inning is scoreless from both teams.

The Nationals change pitchers in the bottom of the 5th as Bubba Hall comes in for Travis Sthele.

The bottom of the 6th started for the Wood Ducks with a single from Marco Soto followed by a Pollard double. Figuereo hits a triple to bring home Soto and Pollard, 1-8. Figuereo then scores off of a wild pitch from Hall, 1-9.

The top of the 7th started for the Nationals with a single from Brenner Cox followed by a walk from Everett Cooper III. Christhian Vaquero hits a ground rule double, bringing Cox home, 2-9. The Wood Ducks have a mound visit followed by a pop out. Then Cruz hits a sacrifice fly ball to bring home Cooper, 3-9. Brandon Pimentel hits a single to right field, bringing home Vaquero, 4-9. Quintana hits a home run to left field bringing home Pimentel, 6-9. The Wood Ducks switch pitchers as Victor Simeon comes in.

The Wood Ducks bring in Bryan Magadaleno to close out the game on the mound in the top of the 9th. The Wood Ducks won the game 9-6 with 13 hits and one error and won the series 4-2. The Nationals had nine hits and one error.

The Wood Ducks travel to Virginia for a six game series against the Salem Red Sox's. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.