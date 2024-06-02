Freddies Fight But Ultimately Fall 9-6

June 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KINSTON, NC - The FredNats mounted a comeback effort in the seventh, but couldn't get the last key hit to fall, as the Wood Ducks won the series finale 9-6. Fredericksburg is 29-22 after the loss, while Down East is 28-22.

Marcus Brown scored on an E6 in the top of the first for the Freddies, but the Wood Ducks tagged Travis Sthele for three runs in the bottom half.

Marcus Smith extended the Down East lead in the third inning with a two-run shot to make it 5-1, before an RBI grounder in the fifth pushed the lead to 6-1. Gleider Figuereo tripled home two more runs in the sixth inning, and he eventually scored on a wild pitch in the frame as the Wood Ducks pulled ahead 9-1.

But in the seventh, Fredericksburg battled back. The first three men in the inning all reached base, with Cristhian Vaquero's double driving in Brenner Cox. A sac fly from Armando Cruz and an RBI single by Brandon Pimentel cut the deficit down to five runs, before Roismar Quintana blasted a two-run homer to draw Fredericksburg within three runs.

Down East was able to stop the rally after that, and proceeded to shut down the Nats' offense the rest of the afternoon in a 9-6 Wood Duck victory. Kolton Curtis (2-1) was the winner, with Bryan Magdaleno earning his third save, and Travis Sthele (1-5) taking the loss.

The FredNats return home on Tuesday, June 4th to host the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

