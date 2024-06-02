Early Runs Down Pelicans in 7-4 Loss to RiverDogs

After allowing all seven runs in the first three innings, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell in the final game of the series to the Charleston RiverDogs 7-4 on Sunday evening. With the loss, the Pelicans fell to 23-27 while the RiverDogs improved to 21-29. The Birds still won the series with four wins in the six games.

Alfonsin Rosario (3-5, 2B, 2 RBI) paced the Pelicans' lineup with three hits and two runs driven in. Frank Hernandez (2-3, RBI, 2 BB) reached base four times and brought home one on a single. Cristian Hernandez (2-4, BB) and Ismael Mena (2-3, BB) each logged multi-hit games. The Pelicans stranded 14 runners in the loss.

With six earned runs in 2 1/3 innings, starter Alfredo Romero (0-6) took the loss while walking four and giving up four hits. Angel Hernandez allowed one earned run in his 2 2/3 innings. Yenrri Rojas pitched three shutout frames in relief.

Carlos Colmenarez (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) reached base three times and brought home two on a double in the third. Blake Robertson (1-4, RBI, BB) also brought home one on a single in the first. All seven runs were scored in the first three innings for the RiverDogs.

Chris Villaman (3-0) earned the win with one earned run allowed in his four relief innings. Will Stevens took the save by striking out three in the final frame. Starter Gary Gill Hill allowed three earned runs off nine hits and two walks in the first four innings.

It was a quick start as both teams scored in the first inning. With two outs and a runner on second, Robertson grounded a single to right that scored the first run.

The Pelicans took their only lead with a two-run opening frame. With runners on first and second, Rosario smacked a single to left to score the runner from second. Frank Hernandez later hit an RBI single to give the Birds a 2-1 lead.

The RiverDogs tied it in the second off a wild pitch by Romero.

Charleston took the lead for good off a five-run third inning. With the bases loaded, Wooyeoul Shin lifted a sacrifice fly to center. Colmenarez followed with a two-run double to right as Romero was taken out. Angel Hernandez entered the game and gave up a bases-loaded walk to Bryan Broekcer for the fourth run. Adrian Santana finished the inning with an RBI groundout to put the RiverDogs in front 7-2.

The Pelicans added runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Rosario hit an RBI double in the fourth and Alexis Hernandez brought home a run on an RBI groundout in the fifth to cut the lead to 7-4.

Myrtle Beach loaded the bases in the ninth but couldn't bring a run home.

The Birds hit the road for a six-game series against the Augusta GreenJackets starting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

