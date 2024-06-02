Mudcats Sweep Shorebirds with Walk-Off Win

June 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - David Garcia lofted a two-run single down the right field line with one out in the ninth inning to lift the Carolina Mudcats past the Delmarva Shorebirds, 13-12 on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium. The win for Carolina secured a series sweep and handed the Shorebirds their eighth straight loss.

Carolina (32-17) built a 10-2 lead after three innings thanks in large part to a five-run second inning highlighted by a two-run single from Luis Castillo and later in the third the Mudcats added to the lead with back-to-back RBI hits from Yophery Rodriguez and Garcia.

However, eight run lead would not last as Delmarva (15-35) started chip back into the game, eventually taking the lead with four runs in the seventh inning as the Mudcats committed two that lead to four runs scoring and gave the Shorebirds the 11-10 lead.

The Mudcats rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning on Castillo sacrifice fly.

That tie was short lived as the Shorebirds took the lead in the ninth inning against Cristofher Carrasco (W, 2-0) without the benefit of a hit. Stiven Acevedo walked with one out in the inning and advanced to third on an error and scored later in the frame on a fielder's choice to give the Shorebirds the lead again at 12-11.

In the last of the ninth inning, Jared Beck (L, 3-5) walked the bases loaded with one out before Garcia's down the right field line won the game for the Mudcats.

With the victory, Carolina is now four games ahead of Fredricksburg in the North Division standings.

The Mudcats hit the road for a series in Charleston that begins on Tuesday night with first pitch slated for 7:05. Carolina returns home on Tuesday, June 11 when they face Fredricksburg.

