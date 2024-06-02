Kuehler Stellar, Bats Silent in Second 1-0 Loss of Week

June 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC: Augusta's final game of the year at Segra Stadium proved disheartening, as the GreenJackets failed to push a man past second base and allowed one unearned run in a 1-0 loss against the Woodpeckers.

In a game filled with flashbacks to Thursday's loss by the same score, the GreenJackets had chances both early and late but could not overcome the day's pitcher tandem, being blanked by Ethan Pecko and Jackson Nezuh in the 2nd appearance of the week for both arms. Pecko tied his career high with 9 strikeouts in 4 innings, while Nezuh allowed just one hit and cruised through the final five frames to earn his 4th win of the year.

Cade Kuehler was fantastic in his own right on the mound, allowing four hits and one unearned run in 5 innings in his return to the region where he was so dominant across three collegiate seasons at nearby Campbell University in Buies Creek. Fayetteville scored the only run they would get or need in the 3rd, as Alberto Hernandez led off the inning with a ground ball up the middle that was misplayed by second baseman Luis Sanchez. After a pop up from the leadoff man, Kenni Gomez laced a double into the right field corner. Kade Kern's throw went over the head of the cutoff man, and while Gomez was thrown out at third, the damage was done.

Long at bats chased Ethan Pecko after four, allowing 3 hits and striking out 9. The GreenJackets had men in scoring position in each of the first two innings with two outs, but a caught stealing and a strikeout ended both early chances. The GreenJackets would see few opportunities in the back half of the game against Nezuh, who allowed just one hit in the game. Augusta tried to strike in the 9th, as Nezuh repeatedly missed with pitches right down the middle, but Drew Compton flew out to the fence and Will Verdung lined out to deep left field as the offense came just short of tying the game.

Adel Dilone was the lone reliever used for the GreenJackets, allowing one hit in 3 innings and striking out 3 in a strong outing that gave the offense a chance. For Kuehler, he takes his 5th loss in 8 starts despite his ERA dropping to a very respectable 3.09, as run support for the young righty continues to be an unfulfilled luxury.

The GreenJackets will be back at home beginning Tuesday, June 4th for a six-game series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, whom they split a six-game road series with at the beginning of May. Key moments of the upcoming homestand include a Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway on Tuesday, and the 2024 debut of the Augusta Pimento Cheese alternate identity, with a new jersey inspired by the jumpsuits worn by caddies at The Masters, worn on the field Saturday with a subsequent jersey auction to benefit Ronald McDonald House of Augusta. Tickets and more info about all the exciting things happening at SRP Park can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.