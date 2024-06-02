Shorebirds Rally from Eight Runs Down But Fall by One
June 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-35) were defeated in a wild, series finale against the Carolina Mudcats (32-17) on Sunday afternoon as Carolina won 13-12 in walk-off fashion.
The Mudcats pounced on the Shorebirds in the opening frame as they scored three runs with an RBI single by David Garcia and a two-run base hit by Reece Walling, giving Carolina a 3-0 advantage after an inning.
The Shorebirds got one of those runs back with an RBI single by Angel Tejada in the second to make it a 3-1 game.
Carolina countered in a major way by scoring five runs in the bottom of the second, giving them an 8-1 advantage.
Delmarva pushed across another run in the top of the third on a throwing error by pitcher Josh Timmerman, allowing Aron Estrada to score, pulling the Shorebirds within an 8-2 margin.
Two more runs scored for the Mudcats in the third on RBI singles by Yophery Rodriguez and David Garcia, giving Carolina their largest lead at 10-2.
The Shorebirds bounced back with two runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Jake Cunningham, followed by a run-scoring groundout by Tejada to put Delmarva behind by six at 10-4.
The comeback effort continued in the fifth as Delmarva pushed across three more runs thanks to a bases-loaded walk with Jack Cunningham batting. He was followed by a two-run single by Angel Tejada, cutting Carolina's lead down to 10-7.
In the seventh inning, Angel Tejada picked up his fifth RBI with a sacrifice fly, scoring Anderson De Los Santos to make it 10-8. A wild pitch allowed Stiven Acevedo to come home moments later to trim the deficit to one. The Shorebirds then took the lead on a ground ball to first by Thomas Sosa, resulting in a throwing error that brought home two runs as Cunningham and Cole Urman touched the plate, giving Delmarva their first lead at 11-10.
The Mudcats fought back and tied the game in the bottom of the eighth as a sacrifice fly by Luis Castillo scored Yophery Rodriguez, knotting the game at 11.
In the ninth, Delmarva reclaimed the lead as a fielder's choice groundout by Angel Tejada pushed across the go-ahead run in Stiven Acevedo. Tejada's career-best sixth RBI gave the Shorebirds a 12-11 advantage after eight and a half innings.
However, Carolina delivered the final punch as they loaded the bases with one out. David Garcia blooped a single into right to score the tying and winning run, completing a six-game sweep for the Mudcats by a final score of 13-12.
Cristofher Carrasco (2-0) earned the win for Carolina with Jared Beck (3-5) taking the loss for the Shorebirds. Delmarva returns home to begin a 12-game homestand, starting on Tuesday as they play host to the Lynchburg Hillcats at 7:05 p.m.
