Hillcats and Keys Postponed on Sunday

Lynchburg, Va. - Today's game between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Frederick Keys has been postponed due to heavy rain. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Monday, July 22. First pitch for Game One is scheduled for 5 p.m.

There will be approximately 30 minutes between games and each contest will be seven innings in length.

Monday marks Lynchburg's eighth double-header of the season, while it will be the team's third at home. In twin bills this year, the Hillcats are 6-8.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 4:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

