Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 21 vs. Down East)

July 21, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





After picking up back-to-back wins, the Dash continue their three-game series against Down East on Sunday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 2 p.m..

_______________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (13-17, 51-43) vs. Down East Wood Ducks (18-12, 68-32)

RHP Kade McClure (2-1, 1.83 ERA) vs. RHP Noah Bremer (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

2 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #95 (Home Game #49)

STIEVER DOMINATES IN SHUTOUT WIN

Jonathan Stiever earned his sixth straight quality start by striking out nine across seven scoreless innings on Saturday night, leading the Dash to a 3-0 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks at BB&T Ballpark. Stiever, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft, delivered his best outing in the Dash purple. The right-hander allowed just two hits and tied a career-high by striking out nine Wood Ducks hitters. In relief of Stiever, Luis Ledo pitched a perfect eighth inning while racking up two strikeouts. Meanwhile, Jose Nin worked around trouble to pitch a scoreless ninth and earn the save. At the plate, Jameson Fisher drove in all three of the Dash's runs. After Fisher hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, he capped the scoring with a two-run double in the sixth.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

FIVE OUT OF 10 IN THE SECOND HALF

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

AN ALUMNUS SHINES AT A NEW LEVEL

Luis Robert, who began the season with Winston-Salem, made his Triple-A debut nine days ago and is now 14-for-39 with five homers and 11 RBIs in nine games with the Charlotte Knights. Rated the fifth-best prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, Robert posted a .453/.512/.920 batting line in 19 games for the Dash before earning a promotion to Double-A Birmingham. Across three levels, the 21-year-old is hitting .350 with 21 homers in 84 games this year.

MCCLURE TO START ON SUNDAY

Right-hander Kade McClure will make his ninth start for Winston-Salem on Sunday against Down East. McClure has posted four quality starts over his first eight outings in the Dash purple. The right-hander was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June after posting a 2.12 ERA over five High-A starts. McClure recorded a stretch of 20.2 scoreless innings that lasted from his High-A debut on June 2 until his June 25th outing against Myrtle Beach. In 10 starts with Low-A Kannapolis before his promotion to Winston-Salem, McClure registered a 3.09 ERA across 55.1 innings of work. McClure is close friends with Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as the two went to Mentor High School together in Ohio. More information is available on page 3.

THE OFFENSE IS COMING AROUND

After scuffling to begin the second half, the offense is starting to come alive for Winston-Salem. After scoring 59 runs over a 20-game span, Winston-Salem has scored 18 runs over its last three games. Despite some early offensive struggles to start the second half, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .252), on-base percentage (2nd, .334) and slugging percentage (2nd, .386). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (69) and fifth in runs scored (421).

NO SEPARATION OUTSIDE OF FRIDAY

Outside of Friday's 9-3 win over Wilmington, the Dash has not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those games:

One-run games: 4-8

Two-run games: 3-4

Three-run games: 4-3

Four-run games: 1-2

DASH DOTS

Winston-Salem is 2-4 in Sunday home games...Yesterday's loss marked the fourth loss by the Wood Ducks on the road to a Southern Division opponent.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.