Rocks Fight Back But Fall Short

Zebulon, NC - The Wilmington Blue Rocks dug an early hole, then fought back to tie the game in the top of the ninth before ultimately suffering a 5-4 walk-off defeat at the hands of the Carolina Mudcats on Sunday at Five County Stadium. The loss ended Wilmington's nine-game winning streak against Carolina and sets up a rubber match between the teams on Sunday.

Nick Pratto pulled the Blue Crew even in the top of the ninth. The prospect infielder launched a solo homer to start the final frame. Wilmington had a chance to take its first lead of the day later in the inning, but Blake Perkins struck out with runners at second and third to end the threat.

That allowed Carolina to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth against reliever Rito Lugo. Brice Turang got things started with a one-out single. Tristen Lutz followed with a walk and then Mario Feliciano won it with an RBI-single to left.

Wilmington had worked its way back into the ball game thanks to a two-run fifth. Colby Schultz triggered the rally with a lead-off double. Kyle Kasser brought him home with his subsequent single to left. Two outs later Brewer Hicklen roped a double to center that brought in Kasser.

Carolina jumped out to an early 4-1 lead against Blue Crew starter Jonathan Bowlan. One start after the righty no-hit the Mudcats they got RBI knocks from Pat McInerny and Payton Henry and a two-run homer from Eddie Silva. Bowlan kept battling however and was able to make it through five frames, fanning nine and walking only one.

PEBBLES OF KNOWLEDGE:

The Blue Crew lead the Carolina League with 41 games decided by a single score in 2019 and have played 60 affairs with a margin of victory of two-or-less. Wilmington is an impressive 42-18 in those close calls including 32-9 in one-run decisions. Five of the one-run losses have come in wall-off fashion.

Wilmington has been a good team under the sun this season, but have struggled recently. Overall the Blue Crew are 13-5 in day games, but they have dropped four of their last five including Sunday's sweltering matinee.

