Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans continue a three-game set against the Salem Red Sox (a Boston Red Sox affiliate) with the middle game beginning at 6:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Paul Richan (9-4, 3.94 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Daniel Gonzalez (4-6, 3.92 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

In addition, the Pelicans transform into "Los Pelícanos de Myrtle Beach" today as part of the "Copa de la Diversion" initiative by Minor League Baseball. The "Los Pelícanos" moniker and a day of Latin celebration will help to propel the franchise into the future through authentic engagement with its Latin community.

PELICANS DROP WILD BACK AND FORTH CONTEST WITH SOX

A Miguel Amaya home run and five shutout innings from Jeffrey Passantino were not enough for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a 5-4 loss to the Salem Red Sox on Saturday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Amaya's two-run shot broke the scoreless tie in the sixth and the Pelicans added on with a Grant Fennell RBI single to make it 3-0. In the eighth, the Red Sox scored three runs on a Little League home run from Edgar Corcino to tie the game. Tyler Durna gave the Pelicans a 4-3 lead in the eighth with an RBI single, but Salem came back in the top of the ninth with a two-run double from Ryan Fitzgerald to give them the 5-4 win.

BRILLIANCE IN THE BULLPEN

The Pelicans bullpen has helped them to a strong beginning to the second half of the season. On the year, the bullpen has a 3.82 ERA, but over their last 11 games (since July 9), the 'pen has a 1.52 ERA (6 ER over 35.1 IP) and has struck out 45 batters while only walking eight in 35.1 innings. The Birds are 7-4 over those last 11 contests. Manny Rodriguez has been especially spectacular, owning a 0.59 ERA since May 22 (12 appearances, 15.2 IP) and he has recorded his last 12 outs via strikeout. The Pelicans bullpen has only allowed one earned run in its last 11.2 innings.

NEVER SKIP ARM DAY

The Pelicans have dominated on the mound over their last 18 games, allowing just 43 earned runs over 150.2 innings (2.57 ERA). That ERA ranks first in the Carolina League over the last 18 contests. Paul Richan, Ryan Kellogg, Erich Uelmen, Erick Leal, Jack Patterson, Javier Assad, Jeffrey Passantino and Alexander Vargas were strong in their starts, allowing just 28 earned runs collectively over 103.1 combined frames (2.44 ERA), striking out 87. Today's starter, Richan, has a 2.25 ERA over his last three starts.

LET'S CHECK IN ON THAT IMPROVEMENT

After a tough first half in which the Pelicans finished a franchise-worst 21-46, the Pelicans have turned things around in the second half of the season. In the first half offensively, the Pelicans were ninth out of 10 teams in the Carolina League in batting average (.220), runs per game (3.6), and OPS (.635) while placing eighth in home runs (33). In the second half, the Birds are seventh in average (.241), fifth in both runs per game (4.1) and OPS (.693) and second in home runs (22). From the mound, in the first half, Myrtle Beach was eighth in ERA (4.49) and WHIP (1.42) while, in the second half, they are fifth in ERA (3.47) and second in WHIP (1.18).

BRINGING THE PAYNE

Pelicans catcher Tyler Payne hit two home runs in last Friday's win over the Potomac Nationals. It was the first time in his career that he had belted a pair of long balls in the same contest. After a three-run shot in the fourth inning, he hammered a solo homer in the seventh. He also tied a career-best four RBIs on the day. The Hurricane, W.Va. native became the second Bird to do so this season, joining D.J. Wilson, who did so on June 27 at Fayetteville. Payne has been rather streaky for the Pelicans, but his hits have come in bunches. He has five multi-hit games over his last 14 games, hitting .283 (13-for-46) with a .955 OPS. On Wednesday, he also hit his first triple since April 25, 2018 with the South Bend Cubs.

SEPULVEDA AMONG THE ELITE

Pelicans second baseman Carlos Sepulveda has been one of the best defensive players in the Carolina League this season. Over 256 total chances, Sepulveda has just committed one error. Among Carolina Leaguers in any position who have played at least 57 games, Sepulveda's .996 fielding percentage leads the league. He is one of two everyday second basemen in Minor League Baseball to have committed just one error. The 22-year-old missed part of 2017 and all of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury before returning to the diamond in 2019.

WOULD YOU PLEASE LEGGO MY BALEGO

Cam Balego has been a hot hitter for the Pelicans in the second half of the season. Since the break, he is hitting .302 with an .902 OPS in 28 games, but his most impressive stats have come over his last 10 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .379/.561/.621 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs. The third baseman has walked 12 times and struck out just three times in those 10 contests. He only has one strikeout over his last nine games as well and has walked multiple times in three different games.

PELICAN POINTS

In eight July games, Grant Fennell is hitting .357/.400/.449 with a pair of doubles. Cam Balego, Tyler Payne and Miguel Amaya are all tied for the team lead with two home runs in July. The Pelicans have only hit nine homers this month after blasting 16 in June, with Balego crushing four of those...The Birds have given up fewer home runs as well, placing fourth in the league, allowing 10 home runs in July. They have ceded 71 homers on the season, ninth in the league.

