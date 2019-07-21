Keys and Hillcats Postponed

LYNCHBURG, VA - Sunday afternoon's contest between the Frederick Keys and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a Monday doubleheader starting at 5:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings, with game two following half an hour after the conclusion of game one.

Monday marks the Keys 14th doubleheader of the season, while it will be the team's second on the roadtrip road. In twinbills this year, the Keys are 2-3-8. RHP Brenan Hanifee (6-9, 4.40) takes the mound for Frederick opposite RHP Cody Morris (1-0, 3.52) for Lynchburg in game one, while LHP Cameron Bishop (0-8, 5.14) will face off against RHP Brock Hartson (0-0, 3.38) in game two. First pitch for game one is scheduled 5:00pm, with pregame coverage starting at 4:45pm on frederickkeys.com and the Tune In radio app.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

