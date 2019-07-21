July 21 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Following last night's series opening loss, the Mudcats will continue their current six game home stand tonight with game two of a three game series versus the Northern Division's Wilmington Blue Rocks at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC... Tonight's game is the second of three in the series and fifth of six second half meetings between the two teams. It is also the 11th of 12 overall meetings between Wilmington and Carolina this year. The Blue Rocks recently swept Carolina just a week ago (7/13-7/15) in Wilmington and lead the overall season series 9-1... Carolina is additionally just 1-4 in its current six game home stand. Tonight's game will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC and will air live on the Mudcats Radio Network, WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. It will also stream live in high-definition video on MiLB.tv through paid subscription.

WILMINGTON BLUE ROCKS (KANSAS CITY ROYALS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Sunday, July 21, 2019 | 2:00 PM | Game 100, Home Game 53 | Five County Stadium (6,500) | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 53-46; WIL: 60-38

Streaks: CAR: L1; WIL: W1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 2-8, WIL: 7-3

Home Record: CAR: 30-22; WIL: 27-19

Road Record: CAR: 23-24; WIL: 33-19

Division Record: CAR: 20-24; WIL: 32-25

Current Series: WIL leads 1-0 (of 3)

Season Series: WIL leads 1-9 (of 12)

CAR v. OPP: 1-4 @CAR (7), 0-5 @OPP (5)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

SUN, 7/21 vs. WIL, 2:00 PM: Wilmington RHP Jonathan Bowlan (4-1, 1.59) at Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (4-6, 4.99)

MON, 7/22 vs. WIL, 7:00 PM: Wilmington LHP Kris Bubic (3-1, 3.06) at Carolina RHP Matt Smith (3-8, 3.35)

TUE, 7/23 at DE, 7:00 PM: Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (10-6, 4.54) at Down East TBA

ICYMI: Pat McInerney walked three times and had a run scoring single in the eighth, but the Blue Rocks jumped out to an early four run lead before eventually defeating Carolina 6-2 on Saturday night at Five County Stadium. Noah Zavolas started and allowed four runs over six innings in loss. Wilmington led from start to finish in Saturday's series opener after getting a run in the first, two in the third, one in the fourth and later two in the seventh to take a 6-0 lead. Carolina eventually came back with two in the eighth, but would end up falling 6-2.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHER...

Christian Taugner: 4-6, 4.99 ERA, 18 G, 10 GS, 74.0 IP, 19 BB, 47 SO, 1.43 WHIP

Last start, 7/15 at WIL: L, 6.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 93 pitches

Is 0-2 with 5.40 ERA over 2 GS vs. Wilmington (11.2 IP, 3 HR, 1 BB, 6 SO).

BOWLED OVER: The Mudcats will face Wilmington starter Jonathan Bowlan in today's game at Five County Stadium. Bowlan recently no-hit the Mudcats on 7/5 in Wilmington, DE; in what was the fourth no-hitter thrown against Carolina in franchise history...

NO-HITTERS VS. CAROLINA

Ryan Franklin, Memphis 4/21/97 at Carolina (6-0)

Elih Villanueva, Jacksonville (5.0 IP) 8/15/10 at Carolina (1-0)

Jake Dahlstrand (6.0 IP), Joe Gunkel (0.1 IP), SAL 4/9/15 at Carolina (2-0)

Jonathan Bowlan, Wilmington (9.0 IP) 7/15/19 at Wilmington (3-0)

WHERE THEY RANK: Mario Feliciano is currently 1st in the CL in home runs (15), tied for 1st in RBI (67), 1st in slugging (.469), 5th in OPS (.793), 10th in hits (92), tied for 2nd in extra-base hits (35) and 2nd in total bases (159)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 2nd in the CL in OPS (.826), 8th in AVG (.280), 2nd in OBP (.410), 8th in SLG (.416), 9th in hits (92), 2nd in walks (64) and 1st in runs (69)... Payton Henry is tied for 5th in the CL in home runs (10) and 4th in RBI (55)... Matt Hardy is currently 5th in the CL in wins (7) and 7th in games (29)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for 6th in the CL in wins (6), 2nd in games (31) and 3rd in saves (13)... Noah Zavolas is currently 2nd in the CL in ERA (3.09), 1st in innings pitched (116.1) and 1st in WHIP (1.14). Zavolas is also 1st in the CL in FIP (3.11), 2nd in xFIP (3.35), 1st in BB/9 (1.47) and 1st in K/BB (4.58).

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Feliciano, M CAR 28 7 .289 .968

Henry, P CAR 28 6 .248 .786

Corredor, A POT 26 3 .236 .624

Adams, J FAY 22 5 .216 .642

Henry, R CAR 21 3 .237 .804

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 51 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 46 games... The Carolina pitching staff is 29-22 and has totaled a 3.62 ERA (3.0 BB/9, 8.7 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 23-23 with a 4.26 ERA (3.2 BB/9, 7.9 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano.

POWER OUTAGE: Mario Feliciano hit his league leading 15th home run of the season on 7/17 vs. MB. That home run broke a streak of 31 straight games where Feliciano had not hit a home run... Rob Henry has totaled six home runs this season, but has not homered since 4/29 in Salem. He has gone 49 straight games without a home run.

DAY GAMES: The Mudcats are 9-12 in day games this season and are batting a combined .218/.316/.346 over 21 day time starts this season. Carolina's pitchers, meanwhile, have pitched to a 4.78 ERA and .262 average against in day games this season... Payton Henry has been Carolina's top hitter in day games while hitting .311/.378/.514 with three homers and 15 RBI over 20 day games this season. Mario Feliciano, however, has hit just .206/.275/.333 with one home run and nine RBI over 17 day games this season... Pat McInerney is batting .306/.390/.556 over 11 day starts, Ryan Aguilar is batting .267/.476/.433 with 19 BB over 20 day games this season.

OF LATE: Carolina is just 2-8 since 7/10 and since going a perfect 6-0 in a home stand played earlier this month from 7/5 through 7/9 (versus Frederick 7/4-7/6 & Lynchburg 7/7-7/9)... The Mudcats have combined to hit just .186 with 2.9 runs/game since 7/10 and have pitched to a 4.15 ERA in that same span.

KINGS OF THE NORTH: The Mudcats are currently 33-22 versus the Carolina League Northern Division teams this season. They have also gone 15-8 versus Northern Division teams since 6/11 (at FRE)... The Mudcats are just 5-16 vs. Southern Division teams since 5/24 (vs. DE, 3.5 GB before 5/24) and had suffered nine straight losses in games versus Southern Division teams (6/16 vs. WS - 7/3 at MB) before defeating the Pelicans 3-2 on 7/19 in Zebulon. They are also just 20-24 overall versus their own division this season.

YOU RANG: The Brewers promoted SS Brice Turang to the Mudcats on 7/8 from Low-A Wisconsin where he slashed .287/.384/.376 with a .760 OPS, 21 stolen bases and 31 RBI over 82 games with the Timber Rattlers... Turang has hit safely in four straight games and is batting .333/.375/.600 with a .975 OPS since 7/17 (5-for-15, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI)... Turang was selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 Draft, and at just 19 years old, is currently the youngest player in the Carolina League. He is currently rated as the No.2 prospect in the Milwaukee farm system.

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high 1,001 strikeouts this season (5th most in MiLB/6th team with 1,000+ strikeouts this season). The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts for the third straight season as they are on pace for over 1,400 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a CL and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts last season; breaking the previous CL and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by Carolina in 2017.

MUDDY'S HISTORY BOOK: July 21, 1997 - The Mudcats host the Southern League All-Star game featuring the Southern League All-Stars versus the Seattle Mariners at Five County Stadium. Future Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and fellow Seattle teammates Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez and Joey Cora all make the trip to Zebulon where the Southern League All-Stars defeated the Mariners 9-3.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

