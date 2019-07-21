July 21 Game Information

The Woodies and Dash play the middle game of their three game series today at 2 p.m. Down East will send righty Noah Bremer (1-0, 3.00) to the mound to face off with Dash right-hander Kade McClure (2-1, 1.83). The broadcast will begin at 1:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online on 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: Jonathan Stiever was outstanding for Winston-Sa-lem, firing seven shoutout innings to lead the Dash past the Wood Ducks, 3-0. Down East managed just two hits in the ballgame, but stranded both along with the bases loaded in the third. Alex Eubanks recorded a quality start for the Woodies, giving up three runs over six innings. Francisco Villegas and Cole Uvila each struck out two in a scoreless inning in relief.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wood Ducks shutout loss was just their fourth this season, but it was the second in six days to the Dash. Winston-Salem also shutout the Woodies, 3-0, to salvage the finale at Grainger Stadium, July 15.

TAKE FIVE: The Wood Ducks have won each of their last five series, going 11-4 over that stretch. The last series the Wood Ducks lost came at home against the Dash, July 1-3.

YANIO EN FUEGO!: Yanio Perez saw his 11-game hitting streak come to a close last night. Over that stretch Perez went 19-43 (.442) with three doubles, three home runs, and ten RBI. Perez has enjoyed five multi-hit games over that stretch, including the second four-hit game of his career, Wednesday at Salem.

TERRY ON A TEAR: Curtis Terry has now hit safely in 22 of his last 25 games, including ten multi-hit games. He is now sporting a .948 OPS since joining Down East, June 21. Within that stretch was a 12-game hit streak (19-44, .432) which came to an end last Saturday, Terry now has 19 home runs on the season combined with his time in Hickory.

MAGNIFICENT MENDEZ: Sal Mendez has been excellent for the Wood Ducks this season, especially since joining the starting rotation. Mendez leads the Carolina League with a 2.17 ERA, and as a starter that mark is just 1.67. Seven of Mendez' ten starts have been quality outings, and he has given up just three earned run in 20 innings (1.35 ERA) over three starts in July.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

RISPY BUSINESS: The Wood Ducks went just 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position in their loss to the Dash, Saturday, and are just 9-44 (.205) over their last five games. Despite batting .248 overall this season the Woodies are batting just .237 with RISP, and that number slips to just .228 in two-out situations.

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Sam Huff clubbed a game-tying home run in the seventh inning of the SiriusXM Futures Game on Sunday to take home MVP honors. Huff becomes the second Ranger all-time to take home the award, joining Joey Gallo (2014). Huff followed it up by hitting a home run his first game back in Myrtle Beach, and clubbed another Friday against Lynchburg, and one more Sunday against Winston-Salem.

CUP OF JOE: Joe Kuzia has been tremendous out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks since joining the club May 9. He has converted all 14 save opportunities in addition to picking up a trio of wins in relief. Kuzia put together a 19-inning scoreless streak from 5/19-6/26. Overall this season he boasts an ERA of 0.55 and a WHIP of 1.00. Kuzia now ranks second in the Carolina League in saves, with all 14 coming since May 26. Kuzia has not allowed a run in 20 of his 22 appearances this season.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organization as a whole has been among the best

1. Tampa Bay Rays 327-235 .582

2. TEXAS RANGERS 305-233 .567

3. Pittsburgh Pirates 306-251 .549

DEWD ON THE MOVE: Former Wood Duck right-hander Pete Fairbanks was traded by the Rangers to the Tampa Bay Rays Friday. Fairbanks made his MLB debut for Texas June 9, appearing in eight games at the big league level. In return the Rangers received second baseman Nick Solak, who is now the 10th ranked prospect in the system by MLB Pipeline.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Pedro Payano made his Major League debut for the Rangers, June 6, becoming the eighth Wood Ducks to make it to The Show. Payano delivered a scoreless sixth inning against the Twins. He joins Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, C.D. Pelham, and Brett Martin, Joe Palumbo, Pete Fairbanks, and Locke St. John. Down East has also had a player go from Adv.-A to the majors in one year in each of the three seasons (Rodriguez-'17, Pelham-'18, Fairbanks-'19).

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

