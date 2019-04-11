Hens Score Four in Extras to Defeat Tides

NORFOLK, Va. - The Toledo Mud Hens opened its first road series of the season as it defeated the Norfolk Tides 7-5 in 11 innings on Thursday evening at Harbor Park.

The Mud Hens (4-3) held a 3-0 advantage heading into the bottom of the ninth before the Tides (1-7) tied the game. Each team plated two runs in the tenth, but Toledo secured the victory by adding two in the eleventh and shutting Norfolk down.

Ronny Rodriguez led the Hens at the dish going 3-for-4. Victor Reyes also excelled going 2-for-4 with and RBI. RHP Beau Burrows shined in his first road outing in Triple-A delivering six and one-third innings allowing no runs on three hits while punching out five batters.

Toledo got on the board early as Reyes singled to right with two-outs bringing in the lead off hitter, Danny Woodrow. Rodriguez moved Reyes to third on a soft single to right-field. Reyes came in to score on an error by first baseman Ryan Mountcastle off the bat of Harold Castro. The Mud Hens took a 2-0 lead into the bottom half of the inning, leaving two stranded.

Burrows took to the rubber for his second career start at the Triple-A level, sending the first six Norfolk batters down in order.

In the third inning, Rodriguez reached on a one out single to center. During H. Castro's 12-pitch at bat, Rodriguez stole second and moved to third on a groundout. Rodriguez was left on third as Dawel Lugo grounded out to the shortstop Jack Reinheimer.

Burrows continued his hot pitching in the third as he sent the seven, eight and nine batters down recording nine consecutive outs to start the game. The Tides recorded its first hit in the fourth inning as DJ Stewart hit a one out single through the hole between first and second. Anthony Santander then grounded into a double play and Burrows had faced the minimum through four innings.

Willi Castro earned a walk to lead off the fifth inning. He stole second base and came in to score on a Reyes single to right field, extending Toledo's lead to three. With two outs, Reyes was caught stealing to end the inning.

Through six innings, Burrows had thrown 80 pitches, 57 of which were strikes. He faced the minimum 18 batters allowing one hit while punching out five.

In the seventh inning, Norfolk notched its second hit of the contest as Stevie Wilkerson cued a ball through the infield into left. Santander hit a one out single to right to give the Tides runners on first and second. This caused manager Doug Mientkiewicz to make a call to the Hen Pen and bring in LHP Jose Fernandez. Burrows tallied six and one-third innings allowing three hits and no runs while fanning five. Fernandez gave up an infield single to Ryan Mountcastle to load the bases with one out. Jace Peterson then grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning. After seven, the Mud Hens paced the Tides 3-0.

Fernandez delivered one and two-thirds scoreless innings allowing one hit and one walk before handing the ball to Zac Houston. Houston allowed the lead off batter a walk then Wilkerson moved Reinheimer over on a groundout. Reinheimer took third on a wild pitch. On a 3-2 count, Stewart was hit by a pitch to give Norfolk runners on first and third with one out. Houston caused Santander to pop up to the third baseman Lugo. With two outs, Mountcastle ripped a triple to right field scoring two runs. Bringing in Mountcastle, Peterson hit a single up the middle past H. Castro. Houston then struck out Christopher Bostick looking on three pitches as the game went to extra innings. Houston surrendered three earned runs on two hits and one walk while retiring one batter via strikeout.

Robson started at second for Toledo in extras and came in to score on a W. Castro single to left giving the visitors a 4-3 advantage. Daz Cameron earned a walk before Reyes hit a rocket to right scoring W. Castro and moving Cameron to third while Reyes ended up at second on the throw. Rodriguez grounded into a fielder's choice as Cameron was tagged out and Reyes took third. Toledo stranded two runners but took a 5-3 lead into the bottom half of the tenth inning.

RHP Eduardo Paredes came in to pitch the tenth inning for the Mud Hens. Mason Williams led off with a double bringing in Bostick who started the inning at second. Williams moved to third on a balk by Paredes. Williams scored on a one out sacrifice-fly by Reinheimer to tie the game at five. Wilkerson flied out to center and the game headed to the eleventh inning.

Lugo started the eleventh with a single over the second baseman moving H. Castro to third. Bobby Wilson earned a walk to juice the bases with no outs for the Hens. Woodrow then doubled to left field scoring Castro and Lugo, but Wilson was caught stretching at third as Toledo took a 7-5 lead. The Mud Hens left one runner stranded as Paredes came back out for the eleventh.

Paredes sent Norfolk down in order in the eleventh giving Toledo its fourth win of the season and first road victory. Paredes went two innings allowing one hit and two earned runs while striking out one.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens take on the Tides in game two of the four game series Friday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. RHP Beau Burrows: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB

8. OF Daz Cameron: 0-for-4, walk

9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP

10. IF Willi Castro: 2-for-4, two runs scored, RBI, walk

15. IF Dawel Lugo: 1-for-5, run scored

18. OF Jacob Robson: 0-for-5, run scored

22. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP (IL)

23. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

24. LHP Tyler Alexander DNP

26. RHP Sandy Baez: DNP

Hens Notes:

- The Hens swiped two bags to push the season total to 13. Toledo sits atop the International League in total stolen bases.

- Toledo moved to 2-0 in extra-inning games in the 2019 campaign. The first was a 4-3 victory over the Louisville Bats in 11 innings on April 5, the second game of the season.

- In 10.1 scoreless innings, Burrows has recorded 12 strikeouts while allowing five hits and two walks.

- The Mud Hens went 4-6 against the Tides last season and starts the 2019 campaign 1-0.

