IronPigs Swing Their Way to Victory in Rochester

April 11, 2019





The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6-2) carried their success from the opening homestand of the season into the first road game of 2019, as they defeated the Rochester Red Wings (2-6) 13-6 Thursday night at Frontier Field. Lehigh Valley is 4-1 against the Red Wings through their first five matchups this season.

The Pigs got after Red Wings starter Lewis Thorpe (0-2) right away for the second straight meeting. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning behind Dylan Cozens' RBI triple, Mitch Walding's RBI single and Rob Brantly's RBI single.

Shane Robinson hit an RBI single off Thorpe in the top of the third inning to extend Lehigh Valley's lead to 4-0.

Rochester answered against Jerad Eickhoff (2-0) in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut the Pigs lead to 4-3. Luke Raley hit a three-run home run that scored Ronald Torreyes and LaMonte Wade.

The IronPigs extended their lead to 7-3 in the top of the fifth as Robinson hit an RBI double that was followed by an RBI double by Malquin Canelo. Thorpe was chased out of the game allowing six runs (all earned) in 4 2/3 innings.

Eickhoff allowed another run in the bottom of the fifth inning to trimmed Lehigh Valley's lead to 7-4. Eickhoff left the game after five innings as he allowed four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts. Edgar Garcia pitched the next two innings in relief and allowed a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Lehigh Valley scored a run in the top of the eighth off Red Wings relief pitcher D.J. Baxendale before plating five more runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 13-6 lead.

Phil Gosselin, Lane Adams and Shane Robinson all had three hits. Adams was a home run shy of the cycle. Austin Davis recorded his first save by pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings to close out the game.

The IronPigs and Red Wings meet on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. from Frontier Field. Fans can listen to the game on Fox Sports Radio 1230 and 1320 or online at ironpigsbaseball.com.

The team returns home next Thursday for a three-game homestand that features 'Major League' Night, Friday Night Fireworks and 'The Office' Night with Stanley Hudson. Get tickets to any of these contests now.

The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via Facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

