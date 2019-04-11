Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host First Wet Nose Wednesday and Education Day

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers host the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) for a four-game series from April 15-18. The homestand includes Swag Monday and Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, the season's first Wet Nose Wednesday on April 17, and much more.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Monday, April 15 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Aaron's

Jackie Robinson Day: The Stripers join Major League Baseball in commemorating the anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier and making his Major League debut

Swag Monday: The first 500 fans will receive a Stripers recycle tote, presented by Aaron's

Tuesday, April 16 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Cooling

Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling

Wednesday, April 17 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM

Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank every Wednesday. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes 1 General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana), presented by Kicks 101.5 FM.

Thursday, April 18 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 10:35 a.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

Education Day: Local school groups will be at Coolray Field for a 10:35 a.m. game

Tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office and online at GoStripers.com/tickets.

